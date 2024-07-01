CYPFER Enters Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Advising North American Juggernaut Brad Lea and Lightspeed VT

As Online Learning Grows Worldwide So Does The Cyber Security Threat Level

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Lea, Lightspeed VT founder and CEO, announced today the appointment of Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, as Chief Cyber Intelligence Advisor.

“The online learning realm is one that serves millions of people worldwide and requires, among all else, a private, secure, and stable digital environment,” says Daniel Tobok, CYPFER’s CEO. “With hundreds of contributors, creators, and lecturers on Lightspeed VT reaching millions of subscribers, we are determined to be proactive in preserving and protecting student, customer, and participant data privacy and learning,” states Tobok.

“LightSpeed VT is a technology solution that allows anyone to create a world-class training system so they can effectively train people, as well as create, launch and market an online training system,” says Brad Lea, the company’s founder, CEO, and global ambassador for personal and professional development. “Our mission is to get the knowledge from the people who have it to the people who need it, resulting in the world’s only interactive knowledge commerce platform to do just that,” shares Lea, who hosts his very own podcast, The Real Brad Lea Podcast, with millions of subscribers worldwide.

The online learning and self-improvement industries are growing exponentially. According to The Financial News Media 2022, the eLearning market in the US is valued at over $315B USD; the self-improvement market is valued at over $51.6B USD according to Verified Market Research 2020; while the business coaching market is said to be $15.2B USD according to IBIS 2023.

LightSpeed VT has a strong market position, emboldening creators to create, launch, and market courseware and training. Their platform serves industry titans and greats such as Tony Robbins and Grant Cardone.

“We are committed to our creators and equally to our participating students to have a seamless and successful learning journey,” says Lea. “The security of participant data, their learning, and the experience is paramount, and we are proud CYPFER will have our back in this regard,” concludes Lea.

“We are delighted to enter this educative realm,” shares Tobok. “The work Brad Lea, Lightspeed VT, and all those behind his shows, programs, and workshops is sound work and because he is on his way to causing and creating for himself global domination; we trust and know where there is a winning way, there are threat actors not far behind, and we will be watching,” concludes Tobok.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Advisory

Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and recovery

On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL. The company currently employs 140+ cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand across the globe and boast a workforce of 200 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2024.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com