Kontos Partners with WOO Innovation Hub to Enhance Blockchain User Experience

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO, an ecosystem of aligned products, including the WOOFi protocol and WOO X a top global crypto centralized exchange, is pleased to announce that Kontos is joining its growing list of partners under the WOO Innovation Hub. This collaboration aims to drive forward the development of key blockchain innovations, enhancing user experience and security.



The essence of the partnership between the WOO Innovation Hub and Kontos resides in mutual support. The WOO Innovation Hub will assist Kontos in key regional markets. This collaboration is poised to enrich the WOO Innovation Hub ecosystem, tapping into each other's communities and ensuring seamless, secure interactions for users.

Abby Huang, WOO Innovation Hub Lead, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Kontos to the WOO Innovation Hub. Kontos's dedication to simplifying blockchain usability through account abstraction and other innovative solutions aligns perfectly with our mission. We believe this partnership will significantly contribute to the evolution of a more user-friendly and secure blockchain environment."

Kontos leverages zero-knowledge proof (zk) technology to create a seamless omnichain infrastructure, addressing common challenges in the multi-chain ecosystem. By simplifying account management and enabling universal gas payments, Kontos removes the complexities typically associated with blockchain transactions. Their approach ensures that users can engage with multiple chains effortlessly, focusing on their activities rather than the underlying technicalities​​.

This partnership is set to accelerate the adoption of advanced blockchain technologies, providing users with an intuitive and secure platform for managing digital assets across various networks.

WOO is an ecosystem of aligned products, including the WOOFi protocol, a leading DEX protocol with over $13B cumulative trading volume and 250k+ monthly active users, and WOO X a top global crypto centralized exchange - all centered around providing innovations and tools to users while creating more utility for the WOO token.

Contact us: ecosystem@woo.network

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading DEX with over $42B cumulative trading volume and 250k+ monthly active users. It supports 11 blockchains and boasts a diverse range of products that include earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi is WOO and it can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

About Kontos

Kontos is a zero-knowledge-powered chain abstraction infrastructure. Kontos especially focuses on the following abstractions: account, asset, chain and action abstractions. Its superior architecture enables users to enjoy numerous features, including gas-less transactions, asset-less operations, and key-less with higher security. By offering a single account for multiple blockchains, Kontos simplifies the usability of blockchain-based applications and provides an easy entry point into the world of web3. It streamlines managing and trading assets across networks. It simplifies cross-chain transactions with innovative chain, account, asset, and action abstractions, revolutionizing multi-chain navigation. With these unique features, Kontos is revolutionizing the traditional blockchain ecosystem and paving the way for the decentralized future. Kontos is developed by Zecrey Labs , and backed by top investors: Binance Labs, Spartan Group, Shima Capital, Fenbushi Capital, .etc.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.

WOO X does NOT endorse, guarantee or provide advice for any products or services of its business partners. This cooperation shall in no event be interpreted as an assurance or guarantee for the listing of any tokens, whether presently existing or to be generated in the future, on WOO X or any associated exchange platforms, nor does it imply any commitment from WOO X to list any tokens on its platforms or others. The decision to list any tokens is governed by and subject to a series of separate criteria and procedures, independent of this cooperation or business partnership.

This cooperation is not an indication of guaranteed success or profitability for either WOOFi, WOO X or any of its business partners. All business risks related to the cooperation are borne by the respective parties involved.