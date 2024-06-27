Submit Release
Getty Realty Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, July 25, 2024, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, August 1, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13747423.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included 1,108 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

