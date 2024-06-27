Tilray Brands Brews Up Summer Fun for the Fourth of July

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is thrilled to announce an array of exciting activations, events, and product launches to celebrate this Fourth of July with its renowned craft beer and beverage brands—Breckenridge Brewery, SweetWater, 10 Barrel Brewing, and Montauk Brewing and newly launched Runner’s High. The brands are gearing up for a spectacular holiday with a series of unique events and experiences for all.

This upcoming long weekend, those brands are turning up the heat on seasonal celebrations with a delectable offer that will delight grill masters and beer lovers alike. As summer heats up, so does the opportunity to indulge in one of America’s favorite pastimes: a good old-fashioned barbecue. To enhance these summer gatherings, get $3 back when you buy your favorite beer from Shock Top, SweetWater Brewing, 10 Barrel Brewing, Montauk Brewing, or Blue Point Brewing, along with your favorite hot dogs and veggie dogs.

Available from July 1st through December 31st in select states1, this promo not only caters to the traditions of grilling it also celebrates the pairing of crisp, craft beers with the beloved American hot dog.

From grills to frills, join us for our Fourth of July events across the country:

SweetWater: A Celebration of Community and Sports: As the Official Beer Sponsor of the Peachtree Road Race, the world's largest 10k on July 4th, SweetWater is at the heart of the action. Join us at the pre-race expo on July 2-3 to gear up for the big day. The race itself will feature several SweetWater hydration stations to keep runners refreshed with water and sports drinks. Celebrate post-race at our lively afterparty at the SweetWater Taproom, which will include a variety of our finest brews and local cuisine.

Also don’t miss the 2nd Annual Hotdog Eating Contest at the SweetWater Taproom on the Fourth. On July 6th, rally at the Taproom for the Atlanta United Watch Party as they face Salt Lake, featuring special giveaways and menu offerings.

Runner’s High Debuts at Peachtree: Making its debut, Runner’s High non-alcoholic brews join as co-sponsor of the Peachtree Road Race. Visit us at the expo for engaging activations and experience our in-race course features. Post-race, join us for a special launch to introduce three unique SKUs from Runner's High, specially crafted to refresh and rejuvenate.

Breckenridge Brewery: A Weekend of Festivities Celebrate the Fourth at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton, CO, with its ‘Stars & Stripes Forever Fireworks Display’ on July 3rd, featuring a dazzling firework display synchronized to the stirring music of the Arapahoe Philharmonic.

10 Barrel Brewing’s Munch and Music: Celebrate July 4th at Drake Park in Bend, Oregon, with 10 Barrel Brewing's "Munch and Music." This weekly event series invites the community to enjoy free live music on the Boss Mortgage stage from 5:30 PM to 9 PM, accompanied by a variety of food vendors at Restaurant Row, family activities in the Kids Zone, local artisans along Artisan Row, and an array of beverages including beer, wine, and spirits. A special feature for this activation is the 10 Barrel Food Truck, serving up delicious eats throughout the event. Also, join 10 Barrel Brewing from July 4-7 at the Waterfront Blues Festival held in Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Portland. This vibrant festival spans four days on four stages, featuring over 64 blues, soul, funk, and R&B artists. Alongside some of Portland’s favorite food trucks and wineries, 10 Barrel will be pouring Pub Cerveza on draft alongside core brands and exclusive beers brewed at the 10 Barrel PDX location.

Montauk’s Beach Cleanup and Anniversary Celebration: Join Montauk on July 5th for a meaningful day with Montauk and the Surfrider Foundation. Volunteers meeting at the Brewery between 10 AM and 12 PM will participate in a beach cleanup and receive a free pint for their efforts (21+ only). The celebration continues from 12 PM till close with Montauk's 12th Anniversary Party featuring a special anniversary edition brew—Watermelon Jalapeño Session Ale. Enjoy a pizza party and a surfboard raffle, with all proceeds benefiting the Surfrider Foundation.

10 Barrel Brewing Company – Bend, OR • Blue Point Brewing Company – Patchogue, NY • Montauk Brewing Company – Montauk, NY • Runners High Brewing Company – Atlanta, GA • SweetWater Brewing Company – Atlanta, GA • The Shock Top Company – Portland, OR

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

1 Only valid in the following states: AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MS, MT, ND, NE, NH, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, VA, VT, WA, WI, and WY.