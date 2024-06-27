Audi Selects Cerence Generative AI to Expand Capabilities of its In-Car Assistant

Audi will deploy Cerence Chat Pro to current and upcoming models, delivering added intelligence in its in-car assistant

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Audi, part of the Volkswagen Group, will leverage generative AI from Cerence to expand the capabilities of its in-car assistant.



With a dual focus on creating added value for cars already on the road as well as advancing its in-car assistant capabilities for the future, Audi will first deploy Cerence Chat Pro in Audi vehicles equipped with the MIB 3 infotainment platform, beginning with model year 2021 via back-end activation as well as upcoming models. In addition, Cerence Chat Pro will be integrated as part of Audi’s in-car assistant, extending its capabilities within HCP3, the new, high-performance computing and infotainment platform that will be rolled out to both electric and combustion engine vehicles.

“At Audi, we are deeply committed to advancing the future of the AI-powered, software-defined vehicle and delivering a best-in-class in-car user experience,” said Marcus Keith, Vice President of Interior, Infotainment and Connectivity at Audi. “By expanding our long-term partnership with Cerence, we bring critical, automotive-grade generative AI applications to Audi drivers, empowering them with the information they need for a safe and enjoyable journey.”

As the global industry leader in AI-powered interaction for the car, Cerence leverages generative AI and large language models to deliver meaningful, added value for automakers and their customers. Cerence Chat Pro is a uniquely intelligent, automotive-grade ChatGPT integration that enables drivers and passengers to engage the in-car assistant in fun and conversational chit-chat, leveraging a multitude of sources, including ChatGPT, to provide accurate and relevant responses to nearly every query imaginable.

“We’re proud to continue our collaboration with Audi and the Volkswagen Group to extend the reach of our generative AI-powered solutions to even more drivers,” said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence. “Cerence Chat Pro will enhance the Audi in-car assistant with an unmatched level of intelligence, enhancing safety, comfort and productivity on the road.”

