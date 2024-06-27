Flavored Yogurt Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

flavored yogurt market

Allied Market Research forecasts a CAGR of 4.8% for the flavored yogurt market, driven by health-conscious consumer trends and diverse flavor preferences.

The flavored yogurt market's growth is propelled by increasing consumer awareness of yogurt's nutritional benefits and the appeal of convenient, flavorful options.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report released by Allied Market Research, titled "Flavored Yogurt Market by Type, Application, and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global flavored yogurt market was valued at $63.6 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach $92.3 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market is poised to demonstrate an incremental revenue opportunity of $28.7 billion from 2018 to 2026.

▶️ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6249

𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🚀 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞! 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫. 🛍️

The popularity of flavored yogurts, such as strawberry, vanilla, peach, and blueberry, stems from their distinct aroma and taste profiles, making them favored choices among consumers. These yogurts are widely consumed for breakfast, snacks, desserts, and beverages, particularly by health-conscious individuals. With the shift towards convenience foods driven by busy lifestyles, flavored yogurt has emerged as a preferred option due to its nutritional properties and diverse flavor offerings.

The growth of the flavored yogurt market is fueled by increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with yogurt consumption. Health-conscious consumers are actively seeking nutritional food products like flavored yogurt and other dairy items. Yogurt serves as a rich source of essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamins. Moreover, it is amenable to fortification to boost its nutritional content and can accommodate various flavor additions, enhancing both taste and visual appeal.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫, 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

📍𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

- Strawberry, vanilla, peach, blueberry, and others are the primary flavor categories.

- Strawberry stands out as the most favored option among consumers due to its vibrant color, sweet taste, and smooth texture.

- The strawberry segment was valued at $25.8 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026, reaching $36.1 billion by 2026.

- The blueberry segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

📍𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

- Segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, e-commerce, and others.

- Supermarket/hypermarket emerges as the leading distribution channel, expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, reaching $33.8 billion by 2026.

- E-commerce is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing smartphone penetration and consumer preference for convenience.

▶️ 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6249

📍𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

- Categorized into conventional and organic segments.

- Conventional yogurt held a significant share in 2018, but the organic segment is expected to witness higher growth due to increasing consumer inclination towards organic food products.

- Growing awareness about the adverse effects of synthetic chemicals on health further boosts the attractiveness of organic yogurt.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

1. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4. LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa)

Europe emerges as a significant market for flavored yogurt, attributed to high per capita consumption in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and the UK. Consumers in these regions are drawn to the diverse flavors and textures offered by flavored yogurts, driving market growth.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with flavored yogurt consumption. As consumers in the region become more health-conscious, demand for flavored yogurt is anticipated to surge.

▶️ 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6249

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐘𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

📍Market Valuation: The flavored yogurt market was valued at $63.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $92.3 billion by 2026, demonstrating a steady growth at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

📍Organic Segment Growth: The organic segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, reflecting increasing consumer preference for organic food products.

📍Distribution Channel Dominance: In 2018, the supermarket/hypermarket segment emerged as the leading distribution channel, holding one third of the global flavored yogurt market share, highlighting the significance of retail outlets in yogurt sales.

📍Regional Market Dynamics: Germany stood out as the most prominent market in the Europe region in 2018 and is expected to maintain a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, showcasing sustained growth prospects in the European market.

📍Key Players: Major players in the flavored yogurt market include Danone, Nestle, Chobani LLC, General Mills, Arla Foods, Müller, Fage International S.A., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Emmi Group, and Cabot Creamery, demonstrating the competitive landscape of the industry.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.