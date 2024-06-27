Copley Consulting Named to the 2024 Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs List

WAYNE, Pa., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copley Consulting Group, a Judge Consulting company, announces that it has been ranked among the top 100 Value-Added Resellers (VARs) of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software by Bob Scott, a leading industry expert and publisher. This is the third consecutive year that Copley Consulting Group has earned this prestigious distinction.



The Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs list features the most successful and influential resellers in the ERP and accounting software market. The ranking is based on the annual revenue generated by each reseller from software sales and services. The list showcases the diversity and spirit of the ERP and accounting software industry, as well as the resilience and innovation of the resellers who help customers optimize their business processes and performance.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by Bob Scott as one of the top 100 VARs in the ERP and accounting software space," said John Battaglia, President and CTO of Copley Consulting Group.

"Our status as an Infor Gold Channel Partner and recognition on the Top 100 VARs list underscores our dedication to delivering top-tier ERP solutions tailored to our clients’ unique business needs," said Andrew Funk, EVP of Copley Consulting Group.

Copley Consulting Group, a Judge Consulting company, is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035.

About Copley Consulting Group:

Copley Consulting Group is a leading provider of ERP and analytics solutions for manufacturing, distribution, life sciences, and public sector organizations. Copley Consulting Group specializes in implementing and supporting Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Infor CloudSuite Public Sector, Infor SyteLine, and Infor Birst solutions. Copley Consulting Group is part of The Judge Group, a global professional services firm with more than 50 years of experience in technology, talent, and learning solutions.

About Bob Scott:

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 23 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott’s Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.

