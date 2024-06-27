Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,339 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Eric Lorio Joins Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates in Marrero, Louisiana

Now Accepting New Patients

Marrero, LA, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates is proud to welcome Dr. Eric Lorio. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Lorio provides patient-centered care for all gastrointestinal diseases, specializing in diagnostic and interventional endoscopy.

A Louisiana State University alum, Dr. Lorio also received his medical degree from the Louisiana State University-Shreveport. He completed his residency at UT Health San Antonio and his fellowship at Tulane University School of Medicine.

“Gastrointestinal disorders substantially impact the lives of people in the community,” says Dr. Lorio. “This field of extreme need allows me an opportunity to positively impact patients. My aim is always to provide education as part of a treatment plan so my patients can make informed decisions about their care; I take great pride in delivering exceptional care in collaboration with patient goals.”

Dr. Lorio will see patients from Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associate - Westbank Endoscopy. MGA is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Lorio will work to provide the best patient care for Marrero residents.

MGA - Westbank is at 1151 Barataria Boulevard, Suite 4200, Marrero, LA, and is open Monday through Friday, 6:30am to 3pm. Call 504-349-6310 or visit metrogi.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to interview Dr. Lorio contact:

Joe E Carmean

(410) 845-0715

joe@punchingnungroup.com

Attachment 


Joe E Carmean
GI Alliance
410-845-0715
joe@punchingnungroup.com

You just read:

Dr. Eric Lorio Joins Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates in Marrero, Louisiana

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more