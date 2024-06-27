Global Automated External Defibrillators (AED) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automated External Defibrillators (AED) Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Automated External Defibrillators (AED) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated external defibrillators (AED) market has shown robust growth, expanding from $1.71 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $1.84 billion in 2024, driven by factors such as heightened awareness, governmental regulations, and increased incidence of cardiac arrests. Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued strong growth, projected to reach $2.38 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth will be fueled by global health initiatives, an aging population, expanded public access programs, corporate social responsibility efforts, and advancements in telemedicine and remote monitoring. Key trends include the development of AEDs with real-time feedback, smart connectivity, user-friendly designs, pediatric modes, CPR feedback technology, and extended battery life, enhancing their effectiveness and accessibility in emergency medical settings.

Growing Geriatric Population Drives Market Expansion

The growing geriatric population, characterized by individuals aged 65 and older, is a significant driver for the AED market. As of July 2022, the population of individuals aged 65 and above in the United States alone reached 57,794,852, indicating a 2.1% increase from the previous year (United States Census Bureau, June 2023). AEDs provide critical automated treatment, improving survival rates by administering electrical shocks promptly to restore normal heart rhythms during sudden cardiac arrest incidents.

Key Players Innovating in the Market

Leading companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Stryker Corporation are at the forefront of driving innovation in the AED market. These companies focus on advancements like REALConnect technology, integrating cellular, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth connectivity for reliable device operation and remote monitoring capabilities. For example, Avive Solutions Inc. launched the Avive Connect AED in January 2023, leveraging FDA-approved technology to enhance portability and connectivity in cardiac emergency response.

Innovations such as AEDs with real-time feedback and coaching, smart connectivity for remote monitoring, and user-friendly designs are transforming the AED landscape. Additionally, the introduction of pediatric modes and integration of CPR feedback technologies are enhancing the usability and effectiveness of AED devices.

Market Segmentation

• Type: Wearable, Non-Wearable

• Technology Type: Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic

• Size Type: Standard, Pediatric

• Patient Type: Adults, Children

• End-User: Hospitals, Public Access Settings, Homecare Settings, Pre-Hospital Care, Emergency Medical Service Providers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America dominated the automated external defibrillators (AED) market in 2023, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare expenditures and expanding public access programs.

Automated External Defibrillators (AED) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automated External Defibrillators (AED) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated external defibrillators (aed) market size, automated external defibrillators (aed) market drivers and trends, automated external defibrillators (aed) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automated external defibrillators (aed) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

