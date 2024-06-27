Cronos Brand Spinach® Celebrates Summer with New Launches

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) Spinach® brand is expanding its portfolio of award-winning and best-selling cannabis products just in time for the summer months. Summer innovations feature new flavors and formats from Cronos’ SOURZ by Spinach® edibles and a premier milled flower product.

The new SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted gummies offer the same great-tasting SOURZ by Spinach® flavors, now with 10 mg of THC per piece. The SOURZ by Spinach® Tropical Party Pack introduces new gummies with bolder tropical flavors, in the distinctive Spinach® “S” shape. These gummies have a perfect blend of sour and sweet and utilize Cronos' proprietary flavor-masking technology.

SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted includes one 10 mg THC gummy per package in the following flavors:

Pink Lemonade Sweet and refreshing flavors of raspberry and lemonade

Blue Raspberry Watermelon Electric blue raspberry and refreshing watermelon

Cherry Lime Delightful cherry and tangy lime



SOURZ by Spinach® Tropical Party Pack:

1 mg THC per gummy, 10 mg THC per pack

Featuring three new dual-flavors: Peach Passionfruit, Pineapple Coconut, and Strawberry Guava

Additionally, the Spinach® brand will introduce Spinach Grindz™, milled flower options designed to be ready to use for joints or vaporizers. Ready-to-use milled flower offerings have grown in popularity in the Canadian cannabis market, appealing to value-conscious consumers seeking convenience. Spinach Grindz™ caters to this growing demand by providing high-quality, milled cannabis that saves time and effort, allowing consumers to enjoy a consistent and hassle-free cannabis experience.

Spinach Grindz™ are now available in the following strains:

Citrus Crush Milled flower with citrus, sour, and earthy notes

Cookie Dough Milled flower with sweet, nutty, and creamy notes



“We are thrilled to introduce these exciting new products under our Spinach® brand just in time for summer,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO of Cronos Group. “Our goal is to continually innovate and provide our adult consumers with high-quality, enjoyable cannabis experiences. With these new products from our best-selling Spinach® brand featuring vibrant new flavors and sought-after strains, we believe there’s something for everyone this summer season.”

For more information and regional availability, visit https://spinachcannabis.com/.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about anticipated product launches, the timing of such launches and the availability of such products; consumer reception with respect to new product launches; the consumer experience with respect to new product launches; continual product innovation; and Cronos’ intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Shayne Laidlaw

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Media Relations Contact:

Emily Whalen

Communications

Tel: (416) 504-0004

media.relations@thecronosgroup.com