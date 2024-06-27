Venus Concept Celebrates Successful Completion of its NEXThetics Events Across North America

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. ("Venus Concept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announces the successful completion of its NEXThetics events held across several major cities in North America. NEXThetics events bring together Venus Concept’s network of aesthetic leaders and practitioners and have seen a significant increase in popularity and attendance. Since our pilot events, the Company has hosted thousands of registrants, including its largest gathering to date in Houston, Texas on June 22, 2024.



“NEXThetics Houston was an outstanding event, centering on the core principles of the latest technology, networking, and delivering an unparalleled experience among attendees,” says Dr. Cheryl Haseeb of Pura Medical Aesthetics in Houston, Texas. “The attendees were highly engaged and eager to learn about the science behind this cutting-edge brand. They left energized and inspired to take their practice to the next level. It's truly inspiring to witness the positive impact this event has had on our professional community.”

NEXThetics events are designed to showcase Venus Aesthetic Intelligence’s (“Venus AI”) Total Practice Performance philosophy and innovative technologies, including the recent successful launch of the Venus Versa Pro and strategies for maximizing profitability with Venus AI technologies. A broad spectrum of medical aesthetic professionals including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, hair restoration experts, practitioners, and spa owners have attended each event.

Venus AI’s direction focuses on integrating Aesthetic Intelligence into every aspect of its offerings, with the goal of enhancing total practice performance for all its partners. This holistic approach ensures that clients not only receive top-of-the-line technology but also the necessary support to achieve sustained success and profitability with dedicated teams and resources allocated to all Venus AI partners. These events also enhance brand recognition and provide attendees with opportunities to engage and learn from industry luminaries which provides a variety of perspectives, to help each participant understand what the latest trends are to better their practices or offerings and Venus Concept’s strength and ability to help in that journey.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2024, NEXThetics Events will continue to expand across the United States, with upcoming events in Phoenix, Las Vegas, New York City, Atlanta, Dallas and Minneapolis.

"We are excited to continue driving innovation and education within the aesthetics and hair restoration industry," says Ross Portaro, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Global Sales & Marketing of Venus Concept. "Join us at the future NEXThetics Events to elevate your practice and stay ahead of the curve."

