Tilray Brands Announces Runner's High Brewing Company – Its New Brand of Premium Non-Alcoholic Brews

Runner’s High Brewing Taps into the Social Running Community

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray Brands” or “Tilray”) (Nasdaq | TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced the launch of Runner’s High Brewing Company, a new non-alcoholic brand from Tilray Beverages. For those who love a great beer flavor without the buzz, Runner’s High strives to elevate, motivate, and celebrate the unique lifestyle of the social running community.



“With the explosive growth of running for sport or for hobby, there is an opportunity for a non-alcoholic brew that runners reach for after a run no matter the distance,” said Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Marketing Officer at Tilray Beverages. “We want Runner’s High to be the ‘beer of choice’ of runners and their community of social and casual runners, not just elite athletes.”

Runner’s High will make its debut at the Peachtree Road Race July 3-4, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. The race, put on by the Atlanta Track Club, is the world’s largest 10 kilometer running event, with 60,000 participants, and attracts both amateur and professional runners.





Three next level non-alcoholic brews, Runner’s High Golden Wheat, Raspberry Wheat, and Dark Chocolate will be launching in Atlanta with several expansion markets to follow soon for 2024. Golden Wheat is a bright golden ale with citrus, pine needles and pink grapefruit aromas and only 90 calories. Raspberry Wheat is uniquely ruby red in color, with fully ripe raspberry and raspberry jam taste and aromas with 70 calories. Dark Chocolate is a rich dark brown brew, with tasting notes of moist chocolate cake and while rich in flavor, is only 60 calories.

About Runner’s High Brewing Company

Runner’s High is taking non-alcohol brews to the next level! Created with the social running community at the heart, Runner’s High brings an elevated craft offering to the fast-growing non-alcoholic beverage space. Each brew is crafted with all natural ingredients and lifted hop terpenes to deliver a premium beer-like experience, without the alcohol. Each brew is also under 90 calories so with three flavors to choose from – Golden Wheat, Raspberry Wheat, and Dark Chocolate - there’s something refreshing for everyone, runners and friends alike, to grab a brew and cheers to the movement!

For more information visit www.runnershighbrew.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and by providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages. For more information about Tilray Brands, visit ir.tilray.com .

