The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Updates Full Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

DENVER, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods,” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today reported financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2024. The Company completed the acquisition of Only What You Need, Inc. ("OWYN") on June 13, 2024, therefore, fiscal third quarter 2024 results exclude the performance of this brand. The reference to "legacy" Simply Good Foods in this press release encompasses Simply Good Foods' business excluding OWYN.



Third Quarter Summary:(1)

Net sales of $334.8 million versus $324.8 million

Net income of $41.3 million versus $35.4 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.41 versus $0.35

Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) of $0.50 versus $0.44

Adjusted EBITDA(4) $71.9 million versus $66.6 million



Full fiscal year 2024 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA(3) outlook(4):

Reaffirm “legacy” Simply Good Foods, excluding OWYN, net sales outlook for the full fiscal year Net sales expected to increase around the mid-point of the Company’s long-term algorithm of 4-6%, including the benefit of a fifty-third week. OWYN net sales are expected to be in the $25-30 million range

Total Simply Good Foods Adjusted EBITDA(3), expected to increase about 8% versus a previous 6-8%



“Simply Good Foods third quarter results were led by continued Quest growth, improving Atkins marketplace trends as well as strong gross margin performance,” said Geoff Tanner, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Simply Good Foods. “Third quarter retail takeaway of 5.0%(5) was slightly greater than our expectations and, as expected, outpaced net sales growth of 3.1%. Gross margin improvement in the quarter, a 320 basis points increase versus last year, enabled investments in our business and solid earnings growth. Quest retail takeaway was on track with our plans, driven by strong salty snacks growth. We are pleased with the new Quest advertising that aired in March which we believe is a lever to increase household penetration. The Atkins revitalization plan is on track with some elements of the plan in market now and all elements to be in market during the second half of fiscal year 2025.”

“I am very pleased we completed the acquisition of OWYN on June 13, 2024. We believe this represents a strategic win for the Company as it introduces a third complementary brand, significantly strengthening our position in the rapidly expanding RTD shake market, opens the door to a new consumer segment, and solidifies our leading position with retail partners. We also believe our scaled go-to-market capabilities will drive profitable growth through enhanced distribution, greater household penetration and a cost-efficient supply chain.”

“We are confident in our strategy and execution and believe we are positioned to drive sustained profitable growth. For the full fiscal year 2024, we continue to anticipate legacy Simply Good Foods net sales will increase around the mid-point of the Company’s long-term algorithm of 4-6%, including the benefit of a fifty-third week. OWYN net sales are expected to be in the $25-30 million range for the balance of fiscal year 2024. Given our solid year-to-date results, we expect total Simply Good Foods Adjusted EBITDA, including OWYN, to increase about 8% versus our previous estimate of 6-8%.”

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales increased $10.0 million, or 3.1%, to $334.8 million. As expected, sales performance was driven by Quest volume. North America net sales increased 3.2% and International net sales declined 2.4% versus the year ago period.

Total Simply Good Foods retail takeaway for the thirteen weeks ended May 26, 2024, in the combined U.S. measured and unmeasured channels increased about 5%.(5) Quest retail takeaway in the combined U.S. measured and unmeasured channels increased about 13% and Atkins was down about 5%.

Gross profit was $133.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of $14.4 million from the year ago period. Gross margin was 39.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 versus 36.7% last year, an increase of 320 basis points. The improvement in gross margin was primarily due to lower ingredient and packaging costs.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reported net income of $41.3 million compared to $35.4 million for the comparable period of fiscal 2023.

Operating expenses of $74.9 million increased $9.8 million versus the comparable period of 2023. Selling and marketing expenses increased $6.3 million to $36.5 million primarily due to increased investments in marketing growth initiatives. General and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $31.5 million increased $1.0 million compared to the year ago period primarily due to higher employee-related costs, stock-based compensation, and corporate expenses. Excluding stock-based compensation, as well as fees associated with last year's Term Loan amendment and executive transition costs, third quarter fiscal year 2024 G&A increased $3.0 million to $26.5 million.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company incurred costs related to the OWYN acquisition of $2.7 million.

Net interest income and interest expense was $4.1 million, a decline of $3.1 million versus the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The interest expense component decline was due to a lower term loan debt balance versus the year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA(3), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, was $71.9 million versus $66.6 million in the year ago period.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reported earnings per diluted share (“Diluted EPS”) of $0.41 versus $0.35 in the year ago period. The diluted weighted average total shares outstanding in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was approximately 101.3 million versus 100.9 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS(3), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to Diluted EPS calculated under GAAP, was $0.50 versus $0.44 in the year ago period.

Year-to-Date Third Quarter 2024 Highlights vs. Year-to-Date Third Quarter 2023(1)

Net sales were $955.6 million versus $922.3 million

Net income of $110.0 million versus $96.9 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $1.09 versus $0.96

Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) of $1.33 versus $1.18

Adjusted EBITDA(4) of $191.7 million versus $178.3 million



Net sales increased $33.4 million, or 3.6%, to $955.6 million. The increase in sales was primarily driven by Quest volume. North America and International net sales increased 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively, versus last year.

Gross profit was $365.6 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2024 compared to $333.0 million in the year ago period. Gross margin was 38.3% for the year-to-date third quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 220 basis points. The improvement in gross margin was primarily due to lower ingredient and packaging costs.

Net income was $110.0 million compared to $96.9 million for the comparable period of 2023.

Operating expenses of $206.9 million increased $23.2 million versus the comparable period of 2023. Selling and marketing expenses were $103.1 million compared to $88.7 million in the year ago period. G&A expenses of $88.4 million increased $6.3 million during the period primarily due to higher employee costs, stock-based compensation, and corporate expenses. For the year to date third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company incurred costs related to the OWYN acquisition of $2.7 million.

Net interest income and interest expense was $13.8 million, a decrease of $8.8 million versus the comparable period of 2023. The interest expense component decline was due to a lower term loan debt balance versus the year ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA(4), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, increased 7.5% to $191.7 million.

For the year-to-date third quarter fiscal 2024, the Company reported Diluted EPS of $1.09 versus $0.96 in the year ago period. The diluted weighted average total shares outstanding for the thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2024, was approximately 101.2 million versus 100.8 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted Diluted EPS(3), a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to Diluted EPS calculated under GAAP, was $1.33 versus $1.18 in the year ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company had cash of $208.7 million. Year-to-date third quarter fiscal 2024 cash provided by operating activities was $166.8 million, an increase of about 50% versus the year ago period. As of May 25, 2024, term loan debt was $240.0 million.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, on June 13, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of OWYN. Simply Good Foods funded the cash purchase price of $280 million, excluding post-closing purchase price adjustments and before transaction related fees, through a combination of cash on its balance sheet and an incremental borrowing of $250 million under its outstanding credit facility. The incremental $250 million term loan and the then outstanding $240 million term loan balance have an interest rate of SOFR plus a credit spread adjustment equal to 0.10% for one-month SOFR, 0.15% for up to three-month SOFR and 0.25% for up to six-month SOFR, subject to a floor of 0.50%, plus 2.50% margin. The incremental portion of the term loan was priced to lenders at par. The Company expects to pay down a portion of the $490 million in total term loan debt during the balance of fiscal year 2024 and is targeting a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of around 1.25x(6) by fiscal year-end August 2024.

Outlook(4)

While early, fourth quarter fiscal 2024 retail takeaway for Quest and Atkins are tracking to the Company’s estimates. As such, the Company reaffirms "legacy" Simply Good Foods, excluding OWYN, net sales outlook for the full fiscal year. Specifically, legacy net sales are expected to increase around the mid-point of the Company’s long-term algorithm of 4-6%, including the benefit of a fifty-third week. OWYN net sales are expected to be in the $25-30 million range for the balance of fiscal year 2024.

The year-to-date strong gross margin expansion has provided the Company with flexibility to meaningfully invest in marketing and growth initiatives to drive earnings growth. Therefore, for the full year fiscal 2024, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA(3), including OWYN, to increase about 8% compared to last year and versus a previous estimate of 6-8%.

(1) All comparisons for the third quarter ended May 25, 2024, versus the third quarter ended May 27, 2023.

(2) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company excludes acquisition-related costs, such as business transaction costs, integration expense and depreciation and amortization expense in calculating Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(4) The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to Earnings Per Share or Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, expected for 2024, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of consolidated net income and the respective reconciliations, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

(5) Combined IRI MULO + C-store and Company unmeasured channel estimate for the 13-weeks ending May 26, 2024.

(6) Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which Simply Good Foods defines as the total debt outstanding under our credit agreement with Barclays Bank PLC and other parties ("Credit Agreement"), reduced by cash and cash equivalents, and divided by the Company's estimated full fiscal year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, as previously defined. The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA to Net Debt to Consolidated Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, expected for 2024, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of consolidated net income and the respective reconciliations, and the inherent difficulty of predicting what the changes in these components will be throughout the fiscal year. As these items may vary greatly between periods, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could significantly affect our future financial results.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™, Quest™, and OWYN™ brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com .

The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) May 25, 2024 August 26, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 208,681 $ 87,715 Accounts receivable, net 146,281 145,078 Inventories 105,921 116,591 Prepaid expenses 8,645 6,294 Other current assets 11,823 15,974 Total current assets 481,351 371,652 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 22,037 24,861 Intangible assets, net 1,096,538 1,108,119 Goodwill 543,134 543,134 Other long-term assets 42,570 49,318 Total assets $ 2,185,630 $ 2,097,084 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 56,504 $ 52,712 Accrued interest 1,372 1,940 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,823 35,062 Current maturities of long-term debt 2 143 Total current liabilities 92,701 89,857 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, less current maturities 237,661 281,649 Deferred income taxes 128,549 116,133 Other long-term liabilities 33,407 38,346 Total liabilities 492,318 525,985 See commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 102,500,950 and 101,929,868 shares issued at May 25, 2024 and August 26, 2023, respectively 1,025 1,019 Treasury stock, 2,365,100 shares and 2,365,100 shares at cost at May 25, 2024 and August 26, 2023, respectively (78,451 ) (78,451 ) Additional paid-in-capital 1,315,005 1,303,168 Retained earnings 457,974 347,956 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,241 ) (2,593 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,693,312 1,571,099 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,185,630 $ 2,097,084





The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 25, 2024 May 27, 2023 May 25, 2024 May 27, 2023 Net sales $ 334,757 $ 324,792 $ 955,634 $ 922,254 Cost of goods sold 201,131 205,546 590,020 589,284 Gross profit 133,626 119,246 365,614 332,970 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 36,464 30,168 103,097 88,650 General and administrative 31,543 30,510 88,426 82,085 Depreciation and amortization 4,142 4,363 12,711 13,035 Business transaction costs 2,703 — 2,703 — Total operating expenses 74,852 65,041 206,937 183,770 Income from operations 58,774 54,205 158,677 149,200 Other income (expense): Interest income 881 407 2,895 660 Interest expense (5,028 ) (7,649 ) (16,658 ) (23,201 ) (Loss) gain on foreign currency transactions (12 ) 180 191 74 Other income 102 4 108 10 Total other expense (4,057 ) (7,058 ) (13,464 ) (22,457 ) Income before income taxes 54,717 47,147 145,213 126,743 Income tax expense 13,383 11,716 35,195 29,810 Net income $ 41,334 $ 35,431 $ 110,018 $ 96,933 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation, net of reclassification adjustments 95 (262 ) 352 (431 ) Comprehensive income $ 41,429 $ 35,169 $ 110,370 $ 96,502 Earnings per share from net income: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 1.10 $ 0.98 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 1.09 $ 0.96 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 100,024,230 99,518,546 99,852,203 99,404,174 Diluted 101,270,163 100,909,972 101,240,471 100,847,970





The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 25, 2024 May 27, 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 110,018 $ 96,933 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,871 15,044 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,213 2,011 Stock compensation expense 13,209 10,456 Estimated credit (gains) losses (167 ) 206 Unrealized loss on foreign currency transactions (191 ) (74 ) Deferred income taxes 12,416 11,696 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 5,265 5,018 Other 2,329 759 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (716 ) (13,334 ) Inventories 9,423 19,444 Prepaid expenses (2,309 ) (745 ) Other current assets 2,248 (1,595 ) Accounts payable 3,370 (16,115 ) Accrued interest (568 ) (117 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (705 ) (15,030 ) Other assets and liabilities (3,951 ) (4,145 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 166,755 110,412 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,838 ) (10,108 ) Investments in intangible and other assets (507 ) (338 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,345 ) (10,446 ) Financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 4,292 5,035 Tax payments related to issuance of restricted stock units and performance stock units (4,818 ) (2,755 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (143 ) (217 ) Cash received on repayment of note receivable 2,100 — Repurchase of common stock — (16,448 ) Principal payments of long-term debt (45,000 ) (81,500 ) Deferred financing costs — (2,694 ) Net cash used in financing activities (43,569 ) (98,579 ) Cash and cash equivalents Net increase in cash 120,841 1,387 Effect of exchange rate on cash 125 (87 ) Cash at beginning of period 87,715 67,494 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 208,681 $ 68,794

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as alternatives to net income as an indicator of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP). Simply Good Foods defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude the following items: stock-based compensation expense, executive transition costs, business transaction costs, term loan transaction fees, and other non-core expenses. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, when used in conjunction with net income, are useful to provide additional information to investors. Management of the Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to supplement net income because these measures reflect operating results of the on-going operations, eliminate items that are not directly attributable to the Company’s underlying operating performance, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics the Company’s management uses in its financial and operational decision making. The Company also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in the non-GAAP calculation.

The following unaudited table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is net income, for the thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2024 and May 27, 2023:

(In thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 25, 2024 May 27, 2023 May 25, 2024 May 27, 2023 Net income $ 41,334 $ 35,431 $ 110,018 $ 96,933 Interest income (881 ) (407 ) (2,895 ) (660 ) Interest expense 5,028 7,649 16,658 23,201 Income tax expense 13,383 11,716 35,195 29,810 Depreciation and amortization 5,079 5,140 15,871 15,044 EBITDA 63,943 59,529 174,847 164,328 Stock-based compensation expense 4,473 4,124 13,209 10,456 Executive transition costs 355 737 721 1,158 Business transaction costs 2,703 — 2,703 — Term loan transaction fees — 2,423 — 2,423 Other (1) 400 (178 ) 199 (64 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,874 $ 66,635 $ 191,679 $ 178,301 (1) Other items consist principally of exchange impact of foreign currency transactions and other expenses.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as an alternative to diluted earnings per share as an indicator of operating performance. Simply Good Foods defines Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as diluted earnings per share before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, executive transition costs, business transaction costs, and term loan transaction fees, and other non-core expenses on a theoretical tax effected basis of such adjustments. The tax effect of such adjustments to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is calculated by applying an overall assumed statutory tax rate to each gross adjustment as shown in the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, as previously defined. The assumed statutory tax rate reflects a normalized effective tax rate estimated based on assumptions regarding the Company's statutory and effective tax rate for each respective reporting period, including the current and deferred tax effects of each adjustment, and is adjusted for the effects of tax reform, if any. The Company consistently applies the overall assumed statutory tax rate to periods throughout each fiscal year and reassesses the overall assumed statutory rate on annual basis. The Company believes that the inclusion of these supplementary adjustments in presenting Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, when used in conjunction with diluted earnings per share, are appropriate to provide additional information to investors, reflects more accurately operating results of the on-going operations, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allows for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics the Company uses in its financial and operational decision making. The Company also believes that Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in its industry. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share may not be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in the non-GAAP calculation.

The following unaudited tables below provide a reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is diluted earnings per share, for the thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2024 and May 27, 2023: