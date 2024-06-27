Lantronix Launches New EDS5000 Series Device Server

Remotely connect and manage serial devices faster, more securely and with more options to suit the environment

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced the launch of its new next-generation desktop or 1U rack mountable EDS5000 series of device servers, supporting 8, 16 or 32 serial managed devices over Ethernet (10/100/100BASE-T or 100/1000 SRP) for easy remote access and management of any serial-based equipment, such as medical devices, POS terminals or security equipment.

“With continued adoption of industrial automation and increasing demand for remote environments, Lantronix is leading the charge by offering a new family of world-class device servers that enable its customers to maintain and expand serial connections over Ethernet for better management and visibility,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer for Lantronix. “With this new family of device servers, Lantronix is poised to meet growing market demand for secure, remote device server solutions.”

The global serial device server market size will reach $401.47 million by 2028, up from $270.59 million in 2022, according to Maia Research Analysis’ Global Serial Device Server Market Report published in 2022.

Key features of the EDS5000 series servers include:

IPv6 technology for faster serial speeds than previous EDS versions (921K vs 230K Baud).

than previous EDS versions (921K vs 230K Baud). RS232, RS422 and RS485 support, which allows for multiple serial protocols to be supported in a single solution, eliminating the need for separate devices for each protocol.

which allows for multiple serial protocols to be supported in a single solution, eliminating the need for separate devices for each protocol. Redundant power inputs, one AC input and one DC allowing for installation in a variety of environments based on power availability. AC and DC can also be used concurrently for redundancy.

one AC input and one DC allowing for installation in a variety of environments based on power availability. AC and DC can also be used concurrently for redundancy. Ethernet connection via 10/100/1000 copper RJ45 or 100/1000 SFP to support a variety of LAN/WAN options in a single solution. It can connect via copper Ethernet when it’s less than 100 meters in distance, and the Fiber SFP port can be used for distances beyond 100 meters or for additional security.

to support a variety of LAN/WAN options in a single solution. It can connect via copper Ethernet when it’s less than 100 meters in distance, and the Fiber SFP port can be used for distances beyond 100 meters or for additional security. Wide operating temperature of -10°C to +60°C to accommodate most installation environments.

to accommodate most installation environments. Comprehensive Device Security Framework , delivering enterprise-level security with an unprecedented level of intelligence and safety with SSL/TLS, AES and SSH built in.

, delivering enterprise-level security with an unprecedented level of intelligence and safety with SSL/TLS, AES and SSH built in. Easy set-up and configuration using Lantronix’s Windows-based Provisioning Manager, which can be used locally or remotely with the Lantronix Percepxion™ device management platform, providing single-pane-of-glass cloud management.



About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries, including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This media alert contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including without limitation statements related to its EDS5000 series and Percepxion device management platform, including statements about their reliability, security and flexibility. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 12, 2023, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report; in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on Feb. 8, 2024, and for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 2, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of such report; as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2024 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241