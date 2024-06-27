Expanded Access to XHANCE with Addition to National Commercial Formularies

YARDLEY, Pa., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that XHANCE® (fluticasone propionate) has been added to Express Scripts’ national formularies, including the National Preferred, Flex, and Basic formularies, among the largest commercial formularies in the U.S. with more than 24 million lives.



“XHANCE is approved for treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis and, importantly, is the only medication approved for by far the most common type - without nasal polyps, so we are very pleased that Express Scripts has added XHANCE as a preferred option to these formularies,” said Ramy Mahmoud, MD, MPH, CEO of Optinose. “Our recently published landmark studies in chronic sinusitis, and the recent FDA approval, mark a breakthrough for doctors and patients who want safe and effective treatment for one the most common diagnoses in adult outpatient medicine. We look forward to seeing the addition of XHANCE to these Express Scripts national formularies result in increased patient access to the only evidence-based prescription treatment for this disease.”

Chronic sinusitis (also referred as chronic rhinosinusitis) affects approximately 30 million adults in the United States. Research shows that the disease impairs quality of life to a similar degree as other serious chronic conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sciatica, or migraine. The ReOpen clinical trial program was the first ever controlled trial program we are aware of to demonstrate significant improvement in both symptoms and inflammation inside the sinuses for patients with chronic sinusitis, regardless of whether nasal polyps are present, and to demonstrate significant reduction in the number of acute exacerbations.1

