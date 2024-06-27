OraSure Technologies Supports National HIV Testing Day

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic tests and sample management solutions today announced its support of HIV testing initiatives taking place across the nation in recognition of National HIV Testing Day, held each year on June 27th. These testing initiatives will help encourage thousands of people across the U.S. to get tested for HIV.



According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, it is estimated that 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and approximately 14% do not know that they have it. Black/African American people disproportionately make up 40 percent of estimated HIV infections, also according to the CDC, even though they make up just 12 percent of the population.

"Testing is critical to stemming the spread of HIV and our OraQuick® HIV Self-Test has empowered millions of people around the world to learn their HIV status, get connected to care, and subsequently live healthier lives,” said Carrie Eglinton Manner, President and CEO of OraSure Technologies. “We have a longstanding history of empowering those at risk of contracting HIV through providing information about their health and are proud of our partnerships with community organizations across the country that promote HIV testing, especially for those communities who need it most.”

To highlight one such program, OraSure supplies its OraQuick® HIV Self-Test to the CDC’s Together Take Me Home HIV self-testing program, which aims to distribute one million free HIV test kits over five years. The program has been successful in reaching individuals disproportionately impacted by HIV, including Black and Hispanic/Latino communities.

The OraQuick® HIV Self-Test has been available direct to consumers in the U.S. since 2012. Since its launch, OraSure has been committed to providing consumers with access to critical information and connection to care. OraSure recently worked through the FDA to launch an updated and enhanced version of its OraQuick® HIV Self-Test. Aside from an updated look, this package delivers meaningful sustainability improvements through reduced packaging, including an expected 1,500 tons less paper and 450 tons less plastic usage annually, as well as increased shipping efficiencies, and lower transportation-associated emissions. The packaging now also contains even more robust educational material and linkage to care information, giving individuals information that they can use to make informed decisions, regardless of the test result.

National HIV Testing Day is an annual campaign to raise awareness of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and to encourage Americans to get tested for the virus. OraSure provided OraQuick® HIV Self Tests to Greater Than HIV, a public information initiative of KFF, which will be used for free rapid HIV testing in more than 550 Walgreens stores today as part of National HIV Testing Day activities to encourage people to know their HIV status.

