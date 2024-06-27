Eclipse Foundation Introduces Theia IDE to Elevate the Modern Developer Experience

Theia IDE offers an innovative, flexible, and extensible open source solution for both desktop and cloud development

BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source foundations, has announced the release of Eclipse Theia IDE, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Integrated Development Environments (IDEs). Built on the robust Eclipse Theia platform, a popular choice among tool providers since 2017, Theia IDE provides an exceptional user experience designed to meet the needs of today’s developers. This latest addition to the Eclipse Cloud DevTools ecosystem offers a modern, extensible coding experience across both desktop and browser environments.



“The release of Theia IDE represents a new milestone in the world of open source development tools,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director for the Eclipse Foundation. “By combining flexibility, innovation, and openness, Theia IDE empowers developers to fully customise and control their coding environments, ultimately driving greater productivity and creativity. We're excited to see how this tool will shape the future of software development."

Next-Gen Development Tools with a Commitment to Privacy

Theia IDE is designed to meet the demands of today’s developers, integrating the latest web technologies for seamless cross-platform operation. It supports the Language Server Protocol (LSP), the Debug Adapter Protocol (DAP), and leverages the Monaco Code Editor for a state-of-the-art coding experience. Compatibility with VS Code extensions, accessible via the Open VSX registry , ensures a highly customizable and extendable environment.

Choosing Theia IDE means embracing cutting-edge technology combined with unparalleled flexibility and openness. Key features include a customizable toolbar, detachable views, remote development support, and an upcoming collaboration mode, setting Theia IDE apart from other open source tools. Committed to user privacy and against default telemetry, Theia IDE respects user preferences while providing a high-performance coding environment.

Empowering Developers Through Community-Driven Innovation

At the core of Theia IDE is its vibrant open source community hosted by the Eclipse Foundation. This ensures freedom for commercial use without proprietary constraints and fosters innovation and reliability through contributions from companies like Ericsson, EclipseSource, STMicroelectronics, TypeFox, and more. The community-driven model encourages participation and adaptation according to user needs and feedback.

Contribute to the Future of Software Development

For developers seeking a modern, extensible, and community-driven IDE, Theia IDE sets new standards. Available for download on major operating systems and deployable in cloud environments, Theia IDE invites developers to explore its robust features and contribute to its continuous evolution.

Visit the Theia IDE blog post to learn more about its features and how to join the growing community.

Learn more at the Open Community Experience (OCX) , a transformative open source developer conference taking place from 22 to 24 October 2024 in Mainz, Germany. Visit the OCX website for sponsorship and participation details.

Quotations from Members of the Eclipse Theia Community

EclipseSource GmbH

“We're excited to announce the official release of Theia IDE. With its flexibility and extensibility, the Theia IDE is designed to meet the evolving needs of developers and adopters creating custom tools and IDEs at the same time,” said Jonas Helming, Theia Project Lead and CEO at EclipseSource GmbH. “Together with its commitment to providing a tool that respects user privacy and is free from proprietary constraints, Theia is an important building block for EclipseSource to fulfill our customers' needs with their specialised IDEs and tools.”

Typefox GmbH

“I'm thrilled to witness the official release of Theia IDE, a testament to the collaborative efforts shaping the future of software development,” said Miro Spönemann, CEO at Typefox GmbH. “Theia's incorporation of cutting-edge features and commitment to openness align perfectly with our ethos at TypeFox. We're proud to be part of this vibrant community driving innovation and look forward to the incredible possibilities ahead.”

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 415 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 360 members. Visit us at this year’s Open Community Experience (OCX) conference on 22-24 October 2024 in Mainz, Germany. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

