Workplace Learning Leader Atana Welcomes HR Technology Experts to Board of Directors

Jim Prekop and Jeanne Achille Add Considerable Business Strategy and Industry Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driving positive behavior changes through science-based workplace learning solutions, Atana today announced two new board members. Former CEO of People Strategy, Jim Prekop, and founder and CEO of The Devon Group, Jeanne Achille, have been elected to join Atana’s board of directors.

According to the 2023 Training Industry Report, the U.S. annual market for training in compliance, soft skills, safety and leadership is approximately $23B. Atana’s training solutions are specifically focused on diversity and inclusion, harassment and bias, workplace communications, and related content. Its unique blend of behavioral theory, organizational psychology and advanced data science has resulted in increased demand for the company’s products, especially as more companies seek to foster positive behavior changes, at scale.

Prekop officially joined the board in April 2024 and Achille in June 2024. Prior to his role at People Strategy, Prekop was the Chief Commercial Officer at Evive and group vice president at Workday. Earlier in his career, he held sales and leadership roles at PeopleSoft and Dun & Bradstreet. He also led the successful exit of Medical Informatic’s start-up, TeraMedica, to FujiFilms.

Achille is the founder and CEO of The Devon Group, a marketing and PR company focused on HR technology solutions. A long-standing proponent of DEI, she chairs the HR Tech Conference Online, as well as the HR Tech Conference’s Women in HR Tech Summit. Earlier in her career, she was responsible for payroll and HR product management at Ceridian and strategic marketing at InSci, an HRMS forerunner.

Atana CEO John Hansen commented, “Atana is pleased to welcome Jim and Jeanne to the board. Their deep industry expertise and contributions to the HR technology industry will be valuable to our growth plans. I’m looking forward to learning from them.”

Prekop observed, “I’m excited to collaborate with the established team at Atana. Their platform’s innovative approach addresses the strategically important requirement of DEI and compliance training for all organizations. Atana delivers key insights that help organizations make better people decisions at every level.”

Achille added, “Atana’s combination of creativity and science distinguishes their solutions from others in the learning category. As more organizations grapple with talent shortages, the inherent risks of dispersed workforces, and ensuring that employees have the practical tools and knowledge to be productive, workplace learning will continue to escalate in importance. Atana is well positioned to be the learning and development vendor of choice.”

About Atana

Bringing together decades of experience, award-winning courses, and a powerful analytics platform, Atana takes learners from best intentions to actionable and measurable behavioral change at scale. With Atana, employers can build more inclusive workplaces through engaging content and science-backed learning and development. For more information, please visit atana.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: The Devon Group atana@devonpr.com