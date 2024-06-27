Personalize and DIY Your 4th of July with Cricut

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In preparation for the upcoming Independence Day holiday, Cricut® , a leading innovator in DIY crafting machines, is highlighting Cricut Joy Xtra as the perfect tool for creating personalized decorations.

Cricut Joy Xtra, known for its compact size and versatility, empowers both seasoned crafters and beginners to design and create custom decorations for a truly unforgettable Fourth of July celebration.

With the ability to cut over 50 materials, write, foil, and draw, Cricut Joy Xtra allows crafters to create a variety of festive projects, including:

4th of July Cups & Mugs

Design patriotic cups and mugs using red, white, and blue vinyl.

4th of July Grilling Apron

Create a custom grilling apron for the grill master in your life with heat-resistant vinyl.

4th of July Tank Top

Beat the summer heat with a festive tank top. Use iron-on vinyl to create a bold design on the front or back.

Cricut’s blog also has tons more projects you can craft, like 6 DIY Fourth of July party favors and patriotic decoration ideas plus colorful tie-dye tees for the 4th of July .

Cricut Joy Xtra's space-saving design eliminates the need for a dedicated craft room, making it convenient for use anywhere in the home.

Creatives can also get more inspiration with Cricut Design Space®, a free design platform popular with Cricut machines. Cricut Joy Xtra unlocks a world of creative possibilities, and users can browse millions of projects and images, use licensed Disney and Marvel characters, access endless fonts, or collaborate with other crafters in the Cricut community.

Cricut Joy Xtra is also just one of Cricut's extensive line of cutting machines. Cricut offers a variety of machines to suit different crafting needs and budgets, including:

Cricut Joy : The most compact machine, perfect for everyday projects.

: The most compact machine, perfect for everyday projects. Cricut Explore 3 : Ideal for creating popular projects like custom apparel and home décor.

: Ideal for creating popular projects like custom apparel and home décor. Cricut Maker 3 : The most powerful machine, capable of cutting a wide range of materials, including fabric, metal, and leather.

: The most powerful machine, capable of cutting a wide range of materials, including fabric, metal, and leather. Cricut Venture: A wide-format machine designed for professional use.

To learn more about Cricut Joy Xtra and the rest of Cricut's incredible lineup, visit cricut.com and follow along on all of Cricut's social channels on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , Pinterest , and LinkedIn for even more creative inspiration all year long.