Blackford Appoints Healthtech Leader to Help Drive AI Enterprise Innovation

EDINBURGH, Scotland, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford, the radiology and operational AI platform and solutions provider, welcomes Chris Meenan as Chief Product Officer. Meenan joins the Blackford executive leadership team with a commitment to improving health equity and care quality via the transformative power of AI.



Blackford operates as a strategic AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services, and a portfolio of over 130 applications to help healthcare providers drive clinical efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Blackford was acquired by Bayer in February 2023 and operates within the company’s well-established arms-length model.

“I am excited to join a company whose priorities of patient care improvement and nurturing a positive business culture closely align with my own values,” said Meenan. “The impressive technology created by Blackford was one factor that attracted me to join the team, but its long history of innovation, commitment to scientific validation, and the people behind the tech were a huge draw as well.”

Meenan arrives at Blackford with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare imaging informatics. He is the former CEO and Co-Founder of Analytical Informatics (Analytical.info), an award-winning health analytics start-up that was acquired by Philips Healthcare, where he then served as Global Head of Product and Strategy for Data Management and Interoperability. Most recently, Meenan was CTO at Digital Diagnostics, which created the first FDA-cleared autonomous AI in medicine. He previously served as Associate Vice Chair for Clinical Informatics in the Department of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at The University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Meenan is well recognized across the healthcare technology space for his technical and AI expertise, previously serving as the Chairman for the American Board of Imaging Informatics. Recently, he was also named a Fellow of the Society of Imaging Informatics in Medicine.

“I am delighted to welcome Chris to the Blackford leadership team,” said Blackford Founder and CEO, Ben Panter. “His experience and leadership in the healthtech space will help accelerate our focus on innovation, furthering our mission to improve the lives of patients and populations. I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to pave the way for healthcare AI adoption.”

“Blackford is a technology pioneer who recognised the potential for the healthcare industry to leverage AI to help support overburdened radiologists and their patients.” said Meenan. “I’m really excited about the future of the healthcare AI space and look forward to advancing innovation with the incredibly talented individuals on my team.”

