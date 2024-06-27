Western Products Reveals First Stainless Steel Straight Blade Snowplow

Expands Pusher Plow and Poly Hopper Spreader Product Lines

New to the WESTERN ® lineup, the no-nonsense PRO-PLOW™ 3 snowplow line offers the first stainless steel straight blade model.

lineup, the no-nonsense PRO-PLOW™ 3 snowplow line offers the first stainless steel straight blade model. Move massive amounts of snow with the new PILE DRIVER™ XL Pusher Plow and its hydraulic, independent 3’ wings.

The MARAUDER™ poly hopper spreaders are designed to prepare contractors for any winter storm with options for more efficient material delivery tailored to meet more specific operational needs.

MILWAUKEE, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Products, a leading manufacturer of snow and ice control equipment, generated a lot of excitement at the 2024 SIMA Snow & Ice Symposium in Pittsburgh when it revealed three new product lines: the WESTERN® PRO-PLOW™ 3 Straight Blade Snowplow, the PILE DRIVER™ XL Hydraulic Wing Pusher Plow with TRACE™ Edge Technology, and the MARAUDER™ Poly Hopper Spreader. For additional details about this new equipment, visit www.westernplows.com or contact your local authorized WESTERN dealer.





“SIMA is the perfect time for us to share our new product offerings with the snow and ice control industry,” said Erin Hunt, Snow Control Product Manager for Western Products. “The quality, technology, and innovation in our processes and products…it’s all for our customers. Our motivation is to give them exactly what they need to get the job done faster so they can service their clients and get out of the elements sooner.”

The PRO-PLOW 3 Snowplow is a professional-grade straight blade with a 70-degree attack angle that’s simple to operate and easy to maintain. It comes equipped with a high-carbon steel cutting edge to reduce wear and extend the life of the blade. Featuring the WESTERN POWER BAR for structural reinforcement, it offers the choice between an ULTRAFINISH™ powder coat surface or stainless steel option—the first ever stainless steel straight blade offered by Western Products.

The PILE DRIVER XL Hydraulic-Wing Pusher Plow is available in 8', 10', 12', 14', and 16' widths, and features hydraulic, independent 3' wings that provide 180-degree variable wing placement. With such versatility, this pusher plow can scoop and stack snow, and maneuver curbs and wide-open spaces alike. The independent 2' sections of the cutting edge and the 3' wing sections raise, oscillate, and trip to adjust to surface contours and obstacles, ensuring consistent plowing performance and productivity. This maximizes the scraping performance of the plow, reducing the amount of salt needed for post-treatment.

The MARAUDER Poly Hopper Spreader is professional-grade and available in 1.5 and 2.2 cu yd capacities with the option of either a pintle chain delivery system for thick, heavy deicing materials, or the all-new HELIXX™ shaftless auger for precise rock salt application. Made with durable, corrosion-resistant polyethylene, it features an extended-chute design to deliver smooth material flow with minimal leakage. The Tri-Shield Pre-wet and Direct Liquid Application System accessory can be added to spread, pre-wet, or spray all with one tool.

“Adding pre-wetting and direct application capabilities with Tri-Shield increases your versatility,” said Seth Bergerud, CSP, Parts & Accessories Product Manager for Western Products. “It allows any contractor to add brine and other deicing liquids to their granular capabilities, so they can optimize material usage and deliver superior service in any conditions.”

Western Products is proud to be a part of Douglas Dynamics, North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment, and home to the most trusted brands in the industry. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products and solutions that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. For additional information on WESTERN products, visit our website or your nearest WESTERN dealer .

