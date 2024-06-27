Global Artificial Intelligence-Based Shoes Market Poised for Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach $551.86 Bn by 2028

Artificial Intelligence-Based Shoes Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence-Based Shoes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence-based shoes market is projected to grow from $229.27 billion in 2023 to $277.26 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 20.9%. Despite the challenges posed by the rising complexity of IT environments and the globalization of businesses, the market is anticipated to reach $551.86 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.8%, driven by the increasing demand for smart wearables and advancements in AI and machine learning integration.

Increasing Demand for Smart Wearables Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for smart wearables is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the artificial intelligence-based shoes market. Smart wearables, which include electronic devices worn on the body, leverage AI-based technology to enhance user experience through gait analysis, real-time feedback, and performance optimization. For instance, a report by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) indicates that nearly one in three Americans are expected to use wearable devices for health and fitness tracking, with over 80% sharing information with their doctors. This trend underscores the importance of AI in improving comfort, safety, and overall wearability.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as Nike Inc., Adidas AG, and Puma SE are focusing on the development of adaptive AI technologies to enhance comfort and support. For example, in October 2022, Shift Robotics launched Moonwalkers, wearable mobility devices with an adaptive AI drivetrain that increase walking speed by up to 250%. These innovations exemplify the industry's commitment to leveraging AI for enhanced performance and user experience.

Segments:

• Technology: Sensor Technology, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Algorithms, Connectivity

• Distribution Channels: Online Retail, Brick-And-Mortar Retail, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC)

• Application: Running and Athletic Shoes, Smart Casual and Sneakers, Medical and Therapeutic Shoes

• End-User: Athletes and Sports Enthusiasts, Fitness and Health Consumers, Casual and Fashion Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence-based shoes market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead, driven by technological advancements and high adoption rates of smart wearables. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Artificial Intelligence-Based Shoe Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence-Based Shoe Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence-based shoe market size, artificial intelligence-based shoe market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence-based shoe market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence-based shoe market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

