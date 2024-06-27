Wired charging market to grow from $11.1 billion in 2020 to $15.9 billion by 2030, with a 3.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2030

Wired Charging Market.jpeg

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wired charging market size was valued at $11.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Wired charging plays an important role in the daily lives of human beings, as everyone is surrounded by chargeable gadgets. Rise in demand for mobile & laptops in this decade led to increase in demand for wired chargers, which act as the major driving factor for the market. In addition, rising demand for electric vehicle also boosts the demand for wired charging.

Moreover, every country is planning to transform the crude vehicle into electric and this transformation led to increase the demand of wired charging and may act as the major driving factor for the market. Furthermore, the government of every nation is providing subsidies such government of India & Japan wants new cars to be electrified to become carbon neutral by 2050, electric vehicles have become more of a necessity for the country to meet these targets.

The global wired charging market is segmented on the basis of type, charging type, application and sales channel. Depending on type, the market is categorized into Type C, Micro USB, lightning and others. On the basis of charging type, it is divided into standard and fast charging. On the basis of application, it is classified into personal care, consumer electronics, automotive, energy & power, healthcare and others. Sales Channel-wise, it is categorized into online and offline. Region wise it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The global wired charging market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include ABB, AOYAMA Elevator Co., Ltd, Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Huawei Technology Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sunvalley Group, Tesla and Webasto.

The global wired charging market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020-2030. The report includes the study of the market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter's five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

On the basis of type, the Type C segment emerged as the global leader in 2020, and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

On the basis of charging type, the standard segment emerged as the global leader in 2020, and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the consumer electronics segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the offline segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the APAC emerged as the global leader in 2020, and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period