27 June 2024

President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye

On June 26, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yashar Güler.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to meet in person, the guest conveyed cordial greetings from Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the head of Turkmenistan. As emphasized, Türkiye attaches special importance to expanding the multifaceted partnership with our country, which, thanks to joint efforts, acquires concrete content every year.

Thanking for the kind words, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov addressed warm greetings in return to the leader of the fraternal state, noting that the development and strengthening of strategic and long-term cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye is an invariable priority on the foreign policy agenda of Turkmenistan. Focusing on the importance of the working visit of the head of the defense department of a friendly country to Ashgabat, the head of state expressed confidence that the upcoming meetings and negotiations will give new impetus to Turkmen-Turkish relations in this area.

During the meeting, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan and the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye exchanged views on the prospects for a bilateral partnership that has solid potential.

The effective nature of bilateral cooperation in the defensive and military spheres was especially noted. As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted, independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan steadily follows the principles of the Military Doctrine, which is purely defensive in nature.

Turkmen defenders of the Fatherland participate in seminars held in the Republic of Türkiye in order to improve professionalism and study advanced methods of military affairs. In addition, on a systematic basis, experience is exchanged on modernizing the material and technical equipment of the National Army and introducing new technologies. In this regard, the head of state and the guest discussed the possibilities of strengthening cooperation in this area.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye expressed confidence that traditionally friendly interstate cooperation will continue to develop successfully in the name of ensuring peace and prosperity in the two fraternal countries and the region.

On the same day, the Secretary of the State Security Council, the Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye.