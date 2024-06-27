5G Enterprise Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2028

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G enterprise market generated $1.68 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $16.84 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 33.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11331

Increase in usage of network slicing for offering various 5G services and rise in smartphone and wearable devices penetration drive the growth of the global 5G enterprise market. In addition, development of smart telecommunication infrastructure worldwide supplements the market growth. However, high initial cost for 5G enterprise solution and security concerns related to 5G core networks hinder the market growth. Contrarily, increase in investments in mobile computing and communication solutions in various countries and rise in need for low latency connectivity would offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The adoption of 5G enterprise solutions increased during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the “work from home” culture adopted by organizations. The usage of cloud infrastructure and remote workspace applications increased significantly.

Lockdown restrictions in many countries restricted the auction of 5G spectrum, which in turn, delayed the implementation of 5G enterprise. However, during the post-lockdown, communication service providers (CSPs) from regions such as Europe and North America, are expected to invest rapidly in the 5G enterprises, which will boost the market growth globally.

Organizations have been focusing on adoption of advanced technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and the internet of things (IoT) to carry out contactless operations in several industries including manufacturing, energy and utility, and others. This led to increased adoption of 5G enterprise solutions across the globe.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11331

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global 5G enterprise based on frequency, spectrum, network type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 37.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global 5G enterprise market analyzed in the research include AT&T, Huawei technologies co. Ltd., Ericsson, NEC corporation, Juniper Network, Samsung, Nokia Corporation, Verizon Communications Ltd., SK Telecom, and ZTE Corporation.

Trending Reports:

Mobile Advertising Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-advertising-market

5G Technology Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-technology-market

Business Analytics Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/business-analytics-software-market

Mobile BI Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-BI-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research