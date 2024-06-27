Voice Analytics Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.54 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 18.3%

Voice Analytics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The voice analytics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.1 billion in 2023 to $1.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to continued emphasis on customer experience, expansion of ai and machine learning applications, rise in remote work trends, increased cybersecurity concerns, integration with conversational ai and chatbots.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The voice analytics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing need for customer insights, rising concerns about fraud and security, advancements in natural language processing (nlp), demand for enhanced customer experience, growth of e-commerce and telecommunications.

Growth driver of the voice analytics market

The growing focus on risk and fraud detection is expected to propel the growth of the voice analytics market going forward. Risk and fraud detection refers to the processes and technologies employed to identify, assess, and mitigate potential threats and fraudulent activities within various domains such as finance, cyber security, and business operations. Voice analytics, when integrated into a broader fraud detection strategy, adds a layer of security and helps organizations identify and mitigate potential risks associated with voice interactions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the voice analytics market include The International Business Machines Corporation, Avaya Holdings Corp, NICE Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., Five9, Appen Limited, Gong.io Inc. , Nextiva, Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc., Uniphore Technologies Inc., Invoca, Inc., Calabrio Inc., CallMiner, Symphony Communications, Talkdesk Inc.

Major companies operating in the voice analytics market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as automated call transcription tools to enhance the market offering. Automated call transcription tools are software applications that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to convert spoken language in phone calls into written text in real time or after the call.

Segments:

1) By Components: Solutions, Services

2) By Organization Sizes: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Sentiment Analysis, Sales And Marketing Management, Risk And Fraud Detection, Call Monitoring, Other Application

5) By Industry Verticals: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Government And Defense, Other Industry Vertical

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the voice analytics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of voice analytics.

Voice Analytics Market Definition

Voice analytics refers to the process of analyzing and extracting meaningful insights from spoken words and vocal patterns. It involves the use of advanced technologies such as speech recognition, natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning to interpret and understand spoken language. Voice analytics can be applied in various contexts, including customer service, market research, security, and healthcare.

Voice Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Voice Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on voice analytics market size, voice analytics market drivers and trends, voice analytics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The voice analytics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

