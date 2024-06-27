KFC Canada Celebrates Québec's Moving Day With Free Poutine

QUÉBEC CITY, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Moving Day, KFC Canada launches a finger lickin’ good deal featuring a beloved Québécois dish that dates to the 1950s. From June 24 to July 1, residents across the province can enjoy free poutine with a minimum spend of $25, exclusively available through the KFC app, 1 redemption per user.



Moving Day is a day marked by hustle, excitement, and the beginning of new chapters. Recognizing the importance of this day, KFC Canada’s free poutine offer is designed to give people a moment to indulge and get a well-deserved break from navigating the busy streets and moving trucks, adding a touch of comfort to their moving experience.

Poutine, a quintessential Québec dish, holds a special place in the hearts of Québecers. First making its appearance in snack bars across the province in the 1950s, it slowly made its mainstream debut in the early 90s. Its unique combination of crispy fries, cheese curds, and savoury gravy represents the rich culinary heritage of the province. For many, poutine is more than just food; it’s a symbol of community, comfort, and shared experiences. KFC Canada prides itself on offering menu items that fans are craving, and poutine is no exception.

“We are thrilled to launch this amazing deal during the busiest time for Québec residents,” says Jordan Sequeira, Marketing Manager, Brand & Partnerships at KFC Canada. “Moving Day is a significant event in Québec, and poutine is an integral part of the province’s culture. By combining the two, we hope to create a memorable experience for our consumers and celebrate the spirit of Québec.”

To redeem the free poutine, fans simply need to place an order through the KFC App and meet the minimum spend requirement of $25.

KFC Canada invites all Québec residents to take advantage of this special offer and enjoy a delicious moment of respite during Moving Day. Offer is available exclusively on KFC App.

