Xi Jinping Sends a Congratulatory Letter to Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival

On June 24, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival.

Noting that the century-long bond with Kuliang is a story of friendly exchanges between the Chinese and U.S. people, Xi Jinping said he is pleased to see young people from all walks of life in China and the United States gather in Fuzhou to relive the story of Kuliang, pass on the love of Kuliang, and enhance exchanges and understanding between the two peoples.

Xi Jinping stressed that young people are most energetic and full of dreams, and the future of China-U.S. relations lies in the young people. Xi Jinping expressed the hope that Chinese and U.S. youth will have in-depth exchanges, deepen friendship, understand each other and build closer bonds, work hand in hand to carry forward the China-U.S. friendship to contribute to the sound and steady growth of China-U.S. relations, and work with people around the world to build peace, promote progress and create prosperity.

The Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival, which opened on Monday, is co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the people's government of Fujian Province, and the All-China Youth Federation.