Indonesia Over-The-Top (OTT) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, Indonesia over the top market was pegged at $870.35 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $16.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise in popularity of direct carrier billing in the OTT market, the advent of high internet speed, surge in penetration of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT applications coupled with economical charges of OTT services have boosted the growth of the Indonesia OTT market. However, piracy of digital streaming ecosystem and challenges in consumer engagement hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in focus to create local content, increase in subscriptions of OTT videos, and use of advanced technologies in OTT services would unlock new opportunities.

Download Report Sample (289 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6186

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the market due to the rise in demand for OTT service and growth in online communication services.

Due to lockdown restrictions, people used to spend more time at home, which increased the use of online platforms. Moreover, OTT platforms invested more in launching regional content.

The report segments Indonesia over the top market on the basis of component, device type, content type, revenue model, user type, end-user, and region.

Indonesia OTT market is expected to observe lucrative growth rate during the forecast period, owing rise in adoption of smartphones and internet, which has drastically changed the way content is delivered in Indonesia. In addition, video and audio content is currently streamed on smartphones and tablets, owing to ease of accessibility. In Indonesia, adoption of 4G network has increased with less challenges. Telecommunication operators of the country have deployed 4G networks in major cities, which further fuels demand for OTT services and augments growth of the market. Availability of strong 4G network, along with emerging 5G technology is anticipated to enable superior video experience with availability of large content libraries to users, which is projected to fuel adoption of over-the-top services in Indonesia.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6186

Based on end-user, the media & entertainment segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 35.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Indonesia over the top industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Amazon Prime Video, CatchPlay, Iflix, Mola TV, PT. Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media), Netflix Indonesia, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel),, PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, Vidio.com, and Viu.

Trending Reports:

Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31649

Marketing Cloud Platform Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31696

Marketing Attribution Software Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31613

Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07576

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research