Carbon Black Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period
The carbon black market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The carbon black market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the carbon black market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Synthetic textiles are coloured using carbon black as an additive. For example, clothing and textiles made of denier polyester and nylon fibres are coloured carbon black because these materials require strong colour performance. The production of sports and military clothing uses a lot of carbon black. Moreover, carbon black is utilized in the production of coarse staple fibres, which are primarily utilized in the weaving of blankets, carpets, and other textiles. The primary factors propelling the market's expansion are the growing market penetration of speciality black and the expanding applications in the fibre and textile sectors. However, the failing auto industry and the availability of substitutes make it difficult for the market under investigation to grow.
Further, the growth is expected to be driven by increasing product use in the plastic and rubber production process. Demand for the products will also increase due to the growing use of these plastics in electrical and electronic components. It is made using a partial combustion process, which uses natural gas or oil as a feedstock, or thermal breakdown. The acetylene black process, furnace black process, channel process, and lampblack process are the four methods used to produce it.
Advancements in manufacturing techniques that have made the production of carbon black more efficient while reducing waste and obtaining particle sizes are driving the outlook of the carbon black industry. Furthermore, carbon black grade production is being supported by quality assurance through automation and enhanced process control thereby boosting research within the carbon black industry. In the carbon production industry, continuous research and development of carbon has introduced performance characteristics improvement measures that enhance the fragmented market analysis. Driving further market expansion has been the optimization of production costs as well as the capability to adjust manufacturing processes according to varying customer requirements.
For instance, in January 2024, Birla Carbon, an industry leader specializing in environmentally friendly carbon solutions started building two additional carbon black manufacturing facilities in Naidupet, Andhra Pradesh, India, and Rayong, Thailand.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-carbon-black-market
The global carbon black market, by process type, is divided into four types- Furnace black, thermal black, acetylene black, and others. Furnace black is the most widely used method due to its high production capacity. In the industrial setting, it is created by burning heavy petroleum products with vegetable oil, such as coal tar and fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) tar. The country's growing automobile sales are predicted to cause a spike in demand for tyres in the United States. Tire producers in the area are opening new locations near car manufacturing facilities, and this will facilitate the expansion of the market as modern technologies are being rapidly embraced in the industry for making tires.
The global carbon black market, by grade, is divided into two types- Standard grade and speciality grade. A standard grade rise is expected due to the increasing demand for polyesters and rubbers in various sectors, as well as the pursuit of sustainable solutions and technological innovations. The wide range of applications for standard grades in tyre and non-tire rubber, inks and coatings, and plastics is anticipated to drive standard grade growth. The black market for speciality-grade carbon accounted for a sizeable portion of the market.
The global carbon black market, by application is divided into six types- Tires and industrial rubber products, plastic, toners and printing inks, coatings, textile fibre, and other applications. Rubber is added to tires during the manufacturing process as a filler and strengthening agent. It is utilized in various types according to particular performance requirements in carcasses, inner liners, treads, and sidewalls.
The usage of carbon black includes among others products like agricultural mulch film, industrial bags, refuse sacks, stretch wraps, mouldings, fibres, semi-conductive cable compounds, and pipes. Conductive packaging and photographic containers also contain carbon black. In making conductive plastics, uses the fact that it has electrical conductivity and antistatic properties.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global carbon black market during the forecasted period. Due to this, there is an increased need for carbon black in a number of industries as the economies of the region—especially those of China and India—are growing quickly. But the one that sticks out the most is the motor vehicle sector, particularly in light of the rising number of cars being produced and the tires being made, both of which depend heavily on carbon black. One of the nation's busiest national industrial associations is the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA). As the representative organization for six of the biggest tire companies, which together account for more than 90% of production capacity, ATMA has established itself as the legitimate voice of the Indian tire industry.
The research includes several key players from the global carbon black market, such as PCBL Limited, Birla Carbon, Continental Carbon Company, SABIC, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Orion S.A., Cancarb Limited, Epsilon Carbon, and Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
The analytics report categorizes the global carbon black market using the following criteria:
• By Process Type
o Furnace Black
o Thermal Black
o Acetylene Black
o Others
• By Grade
o Standard Grade
o Specialty Grade
• By Application
o Tires and Industrial Rubber Products
o Plastic
o Toners and Printing Inks
o Coatings
o Textile Fiber
o Other Applications
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• PCBL Limited
• Birla Carbon
• Continental Carbon Company
• SABIC
• Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
• Cabot Corporation
• Orion S.A.
• Cancarb Limited
• Epsilon Carbon
• Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
Explore More Reports:
• Carbon Monoxide Detectors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/carbon-monoxide-detectors-market
• Carbon Fiber Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/carbon-fiber-market
• Carbon Fiber 3D Printing Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/carbon-fiber-3d-printing-material-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn