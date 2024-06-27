Global Less Lethal Ammunition Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $1.33 Billion by 2028

Less Lethal Ammunition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global less lethal ammunition market size has shown robust growth, expanding from $1.03 billion in 2023 to $1.08 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. It will grow to $1.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.This growth is driven by factors such as civil rights movements, law enforcement needs, tactical operations, and increasing advocacy for human rights.

Increasing Crime Cases Driving Market Growth

The rising incidence of crime globally is a significant driver of the less lethal ammunition market. Law enforcement agencies are increasingly adopting less lethal options to control situations without the risk of fatal injuries. For example, according to a 2023 report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, hate crime incidents in the US increased by 11.6% from 2020 to 2021, highlighting the necessity for effective non-lethal tools.

Less Lethal Ammunition Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Rheinmetall AG, Axon Enterprise Inc., and Smith & Wesson are at the forefront of innovation in less lethal ammunition. These companies focus on enhancing product safety, accuracy, and effectiveness to meet evolving market demands. Byrna Technologies' recent launch of Byrna LE, a powerful handheld gun with versatile ammunition options, exemplifies the industry's commitment to innovation and safety.

In a strategic move, companies like Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC and Glock Ges.m.b.H are expanding their product portfolios to include advanced shotgun rounds designed for enhanced self-defense capabilities.

Less Lethal Ammunition Market Segments

• Type: Rubber Bullets, Bean Bag Rounds, Plastic Bullets, Paintballs

• Weapon Type: Shotguns, Launchers, Other Weapon Types

• Application: Military, Law Enforcement, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the less lethal ammunition market in 2023 and continues to lead due to high adoption rates by law enforcement agencies and stringent regulatory frameworks supporting non-lethal alternatives.

