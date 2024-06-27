Saudi Arabia Takes a Lead in Wildlife Conservation with Launch of Ibex Protected Area Supervisory Council
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi National Center for Wildlife (NCW) has launched the Supervisory Council for the Ibex protected area, a pioneering initiative that embodies the Kingdom's commitment to sustainable conservation and community engagement. The council, established in partnership with the Riyadh Region Emirate, brings together local communities and stakeholders to enhance management practices within the protected area, aligning with global standards.
The Ibex protected area, spanning 1841 square kilometers in southern Saudi Arabia, is a sanctuary for diverse wildlife, including the Arabian oryx, Arabian wolf, and rock hyrax. The area's unique geological features, including valleys, rock formations, and plateaus, provide rich grazing grounds and habitat for various bird species.
"We are proud to take this significant step in involving local communities in conservation efforts," said Dr. Mohammed Qurban, CEO of the National Center for Wildlife. "By empowering local communities to contribute to protection programs and biodiversity conservation, we ensure sustainable use of natural resources and promote environmental awareness among local residents."
The council's establishment is in line with global best practices that emphasize the importance of local participation in safeguarding and preserving natural resources within protected areas. International experiences have shown that involving local communities in management yields positive outcomes, including ecotourism initiatives, species restoration, and economic growth through job creation.
The Ibex protected area offers a range of ecotourism activities, including camping and hiking trails, as well as opportunities for beekeeping and honey production. These initiatives support the local economy and highlight the area's unique natural and cultural heritage.
This milestone demonstrates Saudi Arabia's commitment to conservation and sustainable development, aligning with Saudi's Vision 2030 goals. The launch of the Supervisory Council for the Ibex protected area sets a precedent for future conservation efforts across the Kingdom.
Kenana Dahlan
Kenana Dahlan
National Center for Wildlife
