Symbiant AI-Assisted GRC & Audit Management Software Logo Symbiant Renews and Expands Partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO)

The International Labour Organization to Expand Use of Symbiant, Enhancing Global Risk Management Capabilities

LEEDS, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbiant, a highly trusted, award-winning, leading provider of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC software) and Audit Management software, is pleased to announce the renewal and expansion of its annual contract with the International Labour Organization (ILO). Following a successful implementation, the ILO will triple its user base, expanding Symbiant’s footprint across its global operations, a strong testament to the platform’s effectiveness.

Designed to enable organisations to achieve their objectives and streamline complex processes, Symbiant combines an extremely intuitive design with flexible architecture to ensure rapid adoption, seamless onboarding, and consistent performance, all delivered affordably and usually well below the expected budget. This expansion reinforces Symbiant’s position as a powerful, enterprise-ready solution trusted to deliver clarity, control, and compliance at any scale, small or large.

The ILO, one of several UN agencies currently using Symbiant, requires Risk Management software that is robust, agile, and cost-effective. Symbiant delivers on all fronts, providing an affordable and highly adaptable platform that enables teams to track and structure vast amounts of data, maintain strong security standards, and automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks. The renewed and expanded contract reflects the ILO’s continued confidence in Symbiant’s ability to meet complex operational demands with flexibility, speed, and efficiency, without compromising on value.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with the ILO and support their mission with our agile GRC solutions," said Andrew Birch, CEO of Symbiant. "The ILO’s successful deployment of Symbiant has already delivered significant improvements for their staff, and we are excited to see these benefits extended further across the organisation."

The ILO has seamlessly integrated Symbiant into its operations, embedding a comprehensive and structured approach to risk management. This expansion reflects the ILO’s strong confidence in Symbiant’s ability to meet its specific requirements through customisable features, intuitive workflows, and agile functionality. By reducing administrative burden and streamlining the process of updating risks and actions, Symbiant has helped improve organisational efficiency at scale. The ILO’s decision to renew and expand its contract is a clear endorsement of the platform’s robust performance and tangible value. Aligned with its ongoing commitment to innovation, Symbiant continues to deliver cutting-edge, user-centric solutions that empower organisations to operate more effectively and make informed decisions with confidence.



About the International Labour Organization (ILO)

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is a specialised agency of the United Nations dedicated to promoting social justice and internationally recognised human and labour rights. Established in 1919, the ILO brings together governments, employers, and workers to set labour standards, develop policies, and devise programmes promoting decent work. The organisation’s core focus areas include improving working conditions, ensuring fair wages, promoting employment opportunities, and protecting worker rights. With a global presence and a commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth, the ILO plays a crucial role in addressing labour issues and advocating for social and economic justice worldwide.

About Symbiant

Symbiant is a world-leading, highly trusted, award-winning Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) and Audit software, designed to help organisations achieve objectives, reduce risk, and stay resilient with confidence, clarity, and within budget. Fully modular, agile, intuitive and easy to embed, Symbiant fits effortlessly around your existing structure, simplifying processes, breaking down silos, adapting to your exact requirements, and scaling seamlessly as your needs evolve.

Symbiant’s optional AI Assistant is fully integrated and purpose-trained on real-world risk, audit, and compliance challenges. It understands your data while keeping it secure and private, helping to surface hidden threats and unidentified risks. It identifies root causes and predicts the consequences of failures, helping you understand how risks may cascade across your organisation and where additional vulnerabilities could emerge.

It effortlessly connects information across business functions, bringing together disconnected data from risk, audit, compliance, and other sources across your organisation to deliver actionable insights. Proven in complex environments and trusted by organisations of all sizes worldwide, Symbiant has been delivering the most powerful, flexible and affordable GRC solutions since 1999—starting at just £300/month with 10 user seats.

To explore our modules, pricing, or watch product videos, visit https://www.symbiant.co.uk or contact us for a personalised demo.

