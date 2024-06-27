Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer Syndrome (HBO) Treatment Market Growth, Expected to Reach $8.57 Billion by 2028

Hereditary Breast And Ovarian Cancer Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome (HBO) treatment market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, driven by advancements in genetic therapies and increasing awareness of genetic predispositions. From a valuation of $6.28 billion in 2023, the market is projected to expand to $6.72 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Looking ahead, by 2028, the market size is expected to reach $8.57 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Rising Prevalence of Ovarian Cancer Fuels Market Expansion

The rise in the prevalence of ovarian cancer is a significant driver propelling the growth of the hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome treatment market. Ovarian cancer, a malignancy affecting the ovaries, has seen increased incidence due to factors like longer lifespans, delayed childbearing, and changing lifestyles. The genetic predisposition associated with HBO syndrome significantly heightens the risk of developing ovarian and breast cancers. According to the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, global cases of ovarian cancer are expected to rise by 42% from 2020 to 2040, highlighting the urgent need for effective treatment and management strategies.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are actively engaged in advancing treatment options through innovative approaches. These include comprehensive risk assessment tests that integrate genetic mutation screening with risk factor analysis for personalized treatment planning. For instance, Genetic Technologies Limited recently introduced a pioneering comprehensive risk assessment test aimed at identifying genetic predispositions to breast and ovarian cancers. This innovative approach combines gene mutation testing with the GeneType risk score, offering a nuanced understanding of individual risk profiles.

In parallel, strategic acquisitions and collaborations underscore the market's dynamism. Companies like AbbVie Inc. and Sanofi-Aventis LLC are expanding their portfolios through partnerships that enhance research capabilities and broaden treatment offerings, reinforcing their competitive positions in the global HBO treatment market.

Segments Driving Market Growth

The hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment: Hormonal Therapy, Chemoprevention, Genetic Counselling, Medication, Other Treatments

2) By Diagnosis: Genetic Testing, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Mammography, Other Diagnosis

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the HBO treatment market, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of advanced medical technologies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness, and expanding access to genetic testing and counseling services across the region.

