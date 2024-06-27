Global Swimming Pool Construction Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Swimming Pool Construction Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The swimming pool construction market has witnessed steady growth, projected to increase from $7 billion in 2023 to $7.27 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. It will grow to $8.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the real estate development boom, increasing disposable income, wellness trends, and the expansion of the tourism and hospitality sectors, driving demand for recreational amenities like swimming pools.

Rise in Hotel Construction Boosts Market Demand

The construction of hotels is a significant driver for the swimming pool construction market. Integrating swimming pools into hotel projects enhances guest experiences and adds to the overall appeal and competitiveness of hotels. According to Lodging Econometrics, Canada's hotel construction pipeline showed a 5% increase in projects and an 8% increase in rooms year-over-year in Q3 2023, underscoring the sector's robust growth and its positive impact on the swimming pool construction market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like Latham Pool Products Inc., Zodiac Pool Systems, and Piscines Desjoyaux SA are focusing on innovations such as graphene-enhanced swimming pools. Aqua Technics Pools launched Graphene Nano-Tech Swimming Pools, integrating graphene into pool shell resins to enhance strength and durability, reducing issues like cracking and warping.

Market Segments

• Construction Type: Above-ground, In-ground

• Material: Concrete, Fiberglass

• End User: Residential, Non-Residential

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America dominated the swimming pool construction market in 2023, driven by high demand in residential and commercial sectors. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by urbanization trends and rising disposable incomes.

Swimming Pool Construction Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Swimming Pool Construction Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on swimming pool construction market size, swimming pool construction market drivers and trends, swimming pool construction market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The swimming pool construction market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

