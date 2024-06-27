Global Air Management System Market Set for Growth, Projected to Reach $8.07 Billion by 2028

Air Management System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air management system market is poised for significant growth, starting from $5.72 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $6.15 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%. This growth is attributed to various factors such as the industrial revolution, urbanization, health concerns, occupational safety regulations, environmental awareness, and the influence of the aerospace and aviation industries.

Increasing Air Traffic Driving Market Expansion

The air management system market is expected to see robust growth, reaching $8.07 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.0%. Key drivers include a focus on indoor air quality, health crisis preparedness, adoption of smart building technologies, workplace wellness, and rising demand in healthcare settings. The increasing air traffic, as highlighted by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, is a significant driver, where US airlines transported significantly more passengers in recent years, indicating a 30% increase year-on-year.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Boeing are leading innovation efforts in the market. For instance, Honeywell launched the Cabin Pressure Control and Monitoring System (CPCMS) to regulate and monitor air pressure within aircraft cabins effectively.

Innovative trends shaping the market include personalized air control, UV-C and other disinfection technologies, natural ventilation integration, zero-energy buildings, and cloud-based monitoring and control solutions.

Segments

• System: Thermal Management System, Engine Bleed Air System, Oxygen Systems, Fuel Tank Inerting Systems, Cabin Pressure Control System, Ice Protection System

• Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

• Aircraft: Narrow Body, Wide Body

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the air management system market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and a strong aerospace industry presence.

