Secure Access Service Edge Market Growth Reach at 36.4% CAGR by 2031

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market size was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 1.68 billion in 2023 to USD 20.10 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 36.4% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/secure-access-service-edge-market

Secure access service edge, commonly abbreviated (SASE), is a security system that combines software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and zero trust security solutions into a converged cloud-distributed platform that connects users, systems, endpoints, and apps and resources to remote networks. A secure network gateway is a network security service that excludes unauthorized traffic from a specific network. The goal of SWG is to zero in on threats before entering virtual range. SWG does this through a combination of technologies such as malicious code detection, malware solutions, and URL filtering.

SWG is to zero in on threats before entering virtual range. SWG does this through a combination of technologies such as malicious code detection, malware solutions, and URL filtering.

The increase can be attributed to the growing preference for faraway running due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has induced the need for a robust security framework which can potentially make certain steady get admission to data on the cross. Advances in cloud computing technology are assisting in improving business productiveness and strengthening security community management. Having found out the benefits of cloud computing, companies are aggressively adopting a cloud-based IT infrastructure. As such, the growing adoption of cloud-based IT structures and answers additionally bodes properly for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/secure-access-service-edge-market

Exploring the New Trends in Market

Larger enterprises with distributed business models find that traditional WAN infrastructure with strictly limited VPN integration capabilities is insufficient for most work-around (WFA) workflows. Existing security models and digital transformation investments stable burials have slowed the adoption of SASE in large-scale projects over the last few years.

The global market is witnessing the expansion of IT infrastructure innovation. Increasingly, large enterprises combine security and connectivity into a single cloud platform. As a result, malware-as-a-service has moved into large-scale anti-IoT and OT operations appearing in hospitals, oil and gas fields, power grids, transportation services, and corporate networks to threaten actors and workplaces. Exposing and exploiting the planning of embedded IoT and OT devices requires extensive research efforts.

Rapid Adoption and Integration: SASE Becomes Standard Over 4-5 Years or 10 Years

The following are the key Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the next 4-5 years due to several key factors. The growing adoption of cloud services and the growing your own-device-to-office (BYOD) trend is driving demand for robust, scalable security solutions. Integration of communications and security functions becomes seamless, and real-time analytics and automated threat response become standard.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/secure-access-service-edge-market

Latest Headlines and Headlights

August 2023 - Carlsberg Group selects Cato Networks for major global SASE project. Cato Networks announced Carlsberg Group as its most innovative agency. The Cato service will reach 200 locations worldwide and 25,000 remote users. Instead of security appliances, Carlsberg will rely on Cato's cloud-based security capabilities, including SWG, CASB, DLP, ZTNA, FWaaS, IPS and NGAM. The world’s third largest brewer chose one vendor SASE to transform its global network and security system.

May 2023 - Kyndryl, an IT infrastructure services provider, announces the launch of a Managed Secure Access Service Base (SASE) solution powered by Fortinet, aimed at helping customers implement advanced network security measures. Coordinates with security services that design, build, maintain and modernize mission-critical interfaces for clients across a variety of industries.

SASE provides users everywhere with unified connectivity and security from the cloud. It promises improved security, faster performance and lower costs than legacy applications. The main options are from VMware, Cato, Cisco, and Palo Alto. Strategic analysis and management help maximize profits and minimize harm to organizations of all types.

Related Report:

Cyber Security Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/