Automotive Data Cables Market Projected to Reach $12.23 Billion by 2028

Automotive Data Cables Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive data cables market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive data cables market is poised for significant growth, expected to rise from $7.22 billion in 2023 to $8.1 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.1%. By 2028, the market is projected to reach $12.23 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.9%. This rapid expansion is driven by the integration of augmented reality (AR) in vehicles, demand for flexible and robust designs, emphasis on vehicle-to-everything (v2x) communication, and the development of 5G connectivity in vehicles.

Increasing Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Propels Market Growth

The surge in the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is a key factor driving the automotive data cable market forward. These vehicles, equipped with advanced connectivity features such as vehicle-to-vehicle communication, telematics, and in-car entertainment systems, rely heavily on reliable and efficient data transfer facilitated by automotive data cables. For instance, sales of new light-duty hybrid electric vehicles in the US increased significantly from 308,000 in 2020 to 608,000 in 2021, according to the Department of Energy. This growth underscores the rising demand for automotive data cables to support these advanced systems.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global automotive data cables market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12357&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the automotive data cables market include Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Prysmian Group, BorgWarner Inc., Furukawa Electric Co Ltd., and Belden Inc. These companies are adopting strategic partnerships to leverage new coaxial wire recycling options. For example, in February 2022, Comcast Corporation partnered with Echo Environmental to use innovative recycling options for end-of-life coaxial cables, contributing to the circular economy by converting waste into reusable materials.

Segments:

• Cable: Controller Area Network (CAN), Low Voltage Differential Signaling (LVDS) or High-Speed Data (HSD), FlexRay, Ethernet, Controller Area Network Flexible Data-Rate (CAN-FD), Coaxial Cables

• Vehicle: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

• Application: Safety and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), Body Control and Comfort, Infotainment and Communication, Powertrain

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive data cables market. This region's dominance is expected to continue, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the expansion of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global automotive data cables market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-data-cables-global-market-report

Automotive Data Cables Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Data Cables Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive data cables market size, automotive data cables market drivers and trends, automotive data cables market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automotive data cables market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

