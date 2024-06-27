Global D Dimer Testing Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $1.77 Billion by 2028

D Dimer Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global d dimer testing market, which measures the level of d-dimer in the bloodstream, is projected to grow from $1.38 billion in 2023 to $1.46 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in thrombosis research, improvements in laboratory techniques, and clinical validation of d-dimer as a crucial marker in diagnosing blood clot-related conditions such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE).

Increasing Geriatric Population and Integration with Risk Assessment Algorithms Drive Market Growth

The d dimer testing market is expected to see steady growth in the next few years, reaching $1.77 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing geriatric population, expansion of point-of-care testing (POCT), and the integration of d-dimer testing with risk assessment algorithms. Additionally, heightened awareness through educational campaigns and regulatory guidance are bolstering market expansion.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the d dimer testing market, such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Abbott Laboratories, are focusing on developing innovative products like d-dimer controls to enhance testing accuracy and reliability. For example, Randox launched Acusera D-Dimer Controls, designed to ensure precise testing across various diagnostic systems, thereby meeting increasing customer demands.

Innovative trends in the market include the use of biomarker combinations for enhanced diagnosis, rapid and accurate results for critical care settings, and the integration of d-dimer testing in COVID-19 management strategies, including remote monitoring and home-based testing kits.

Segments:

• Test: Clinical Laboratory Tests, Point-Of-Care Tests

• Product: Analyzers, Reagents And Consumables

• Method: Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Latex-enhanced Immuno-turbidimetric Assays, Fluorescence Immunoassays, Other Testing Method

• Application: Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC), Other Application

• End-User: Hospitals, Academic And Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the d dimer testing market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the full report.

D Dimer Testing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The D Dimer Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on d dimer testing market size, d dimer testing market drivers and trends, d dimer testing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The d dimer testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

