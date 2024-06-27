6G Market Poised for Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach $20.46 Billion by 2028

6G Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6G market has experienced exponential growth, increasing from $5.65 billion in 2023 to an estimated $7.32 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6%. This growth is driven by advancements in wireless connectivity, rising data demands, substantial investments from governments and industries, and the emergence of ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC). Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its exponential growth, reaching approximately $20.46 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 29.3%. This forecasted growth is attributed to the development of sustainable and green communication technologies, spectrum innovation, heightened security and privacy concerns, global standardization efforts, and specific industry requirements. Key trends shaping the market include the integration of emerging technologies, international collaboration on standards, global digital transformation initiatives, advancements in terahertz (THz) communication, and continuous technological innovations.

Rising Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Driving Market Growth

The rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a pivotal driver in the 6G market. IoT devices, equipped with sensors and connectivity capabilities, rely on high-speed data transmission enabled by 6G to support applications like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and high-resolution video streaming. According to Ericsson, broadband IoT connections are projected to grow significantly, further boosting the demand for advanced wireless technologies.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key companies such as Apple Inc., Google LLC, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., are leading the charge in 6G technology development. These companies are focusing on adopting advanced technologies like electronic design automation (EDA) software to anticipate and address the evolving needs of 6G wireless communications. For example, Keysight Technologies Inc. launched PathWave ADS 2024, an EDA software suite enhancing 6G development capabilities with improved simulation and analysis tools.

Market Segments

• Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• Device: Networking Devices, IoT and Edge-Computing Devices, Mobile Devices, Other Devices

• Application: Digital Twins, Blockchain, Smart Cities

• End-User Vertical: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Other End-user Verticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America led the 6G market in 2023, driven by early adoption and substantial investments. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing technological advancements and robust infrastructure development.

