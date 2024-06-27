Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The continuous blood glucose monitoring market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing diabetes prevalence and technological advancements in monitoring devices. From a valuation of $8.09 billion in 2023, the market is expected to reach $9.68 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. This growth trajectory is anticipated to accelerate, with the market projected to expand to $20.44 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.5%.

Technological Advancements Propel Market Expansion

Technological innovations, including integration with artificial intelligence and expansion of wearable technology, are pivotal in driving market growth. Continuous glucose monitoring systems are evolving rapidly, offering real-time insights and improving patient management. Companies like DexCom Inc. are leading this evolution with solutions like dexcom one+, enhancing user experience and data accessibility.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as Roche, Lifescan, Medtronic, and Abbott are intensifying their focus on technological advancements to strengthen their market position. Innovations such as Senseonics Holdings' eversense e3 system highlight the industry's commitment to delivering reliable and minimally invasive monitoring solutions, driving market expansion.

Segments Driving Market Growth

The continuous blood glucose monitoring market covered in this report is segmented –

1. By Component: Insulin Pumps, Sensors, Transmitters, Receivers

2. By Application: Type 1 Diabetic Patients, Type 2 Diabetic Patients, Gestational Diabetes, Critical Care Patients

3. By End User: Hospitals, Homecare Diagnostics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Emerging Markets Show Promise

North America dominated the continuous blood glucose monitoring market in 2023, supported by robust healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of advanced technologies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness about diabetes management.

