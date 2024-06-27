Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $23.28 Billion by 2028

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market size has grown significantly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $15.61 billion in 2023 to $16.94 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. It will grow to $23.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in chronic diseases, demand for holistic health assessments, emphasis on preventive care in healthcare systems, increase in lifestyle-related conditions, and a patient-centric healthcare approach.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Diabetes Driving Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market. Cardiovascular disorders affecting the heart or blood vessels and diabetes, which develops when blood glucose levels are too high, underscore the need for diagnostics like the CMP blood test. For instance, in 2022, the International Diabetes Federation reported a global diabetes prevalence of 10.5%, with a significant portion undiagnosed, highlighting the market's growth potential.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market include F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships to enhance production capabilities and optimize testing processes, catering to the growing demand in various industries.

Segments

• By Disease: Kidney Disease, Liver Disease, Diabetes, Other Diseases

• By Test Type: Proteins, Electrolytes, Kidney Tests, Liver Functional Tests, Glucose

• By End User: Laboratories, Point Of Care (PoC)

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are provided in the comprehensive report.

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market size, comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market drivers and trends, comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

