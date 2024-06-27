Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Per Diem Nurse Staffing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The per diem nurse staffing market refers to a healthcare staffing model where nurses are hired daily or per shift to meet temporary staffing needs at healthcare facilities like hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other medical settings. This flexible staffing approach is crucial for managing patient censuses, seasonal demand variations, and addressing staffing shortages.

Market Size and Growth

The per diem nurse staffing market is projected to grow from $8.36 billion in 2023 to $8.92 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The market's growth in recent years can be attributed to fluctuating patient census, specialized skill requirements, and temporary patient care needs. Despite challenges, the market is expected to continue growing robustly, reaching $11.1 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.6%.

Drivers of Market Growth

The strong growth forecasted for the per diem nurse staffing market is driven by factors such as healthcare resilience, pandemic preparedness, telehealth expansion, and the shift towards home-based care. The increasing focus on population health management also contributes to the market's expansion.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like The Adecco Group, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., and Aya Healthcare Inc. are prominent players in the per diem nurse staffing market. These companies focus on technological innovations such as mobile apps like NurseShifts, which streamline nurse staffing processes and enhance efficiency.

For instance, NurseShifts, launched by StaffHealth in May 2022, is a mobile technology marketplace that allows nurses to find per diem and short-term nursing jobs quickly and conveniently via iOS and Android smartphones.

Segments

1. Product Type: Permanent, Contract Basis

2. Service: Emergency Department, Home Care Services

3. End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Emerging

North America held the largest share of the per diem nurse staffing market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high demand for flexible staffing solutions. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare investments and adoption of modern healthcare practices.

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Per Diem Nurse Staffing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on per diem nurse staffing market size, per diem nurse staffing market drivers and trends, per diem nurse staffing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The per diem nurse staffing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

