Global Smart Spraying Technology Market Set to Expand, Projected to Reach $10.95 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart spraying technology market is poised for substantial growth, projected to increase from $4.33 billion in 2023 to $5.2 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. It will grow to $10.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%.This growth is driven by the adoption of precision agriculture, resource optimization needs, data analytics for crop management, and environmental sustainability goals.

Rising Demand for Precision Farming Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for precision farming is a key driver for the smart spraying technology market. Precision agriculture utilizes technology and data-driven methods to optimize agricultural production, including precise control of inputs like fertilizers, pesticides, and water. This approach meets specific field needs efficiently, contributing to the market's growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as BASF SE, Deere & Company, and Syngenta Group Co. are actively developing advanced technologies in smart spraying. These innovations include AI-enabled spraying systems that offer real-time analysis of crop conditions and optimize chemical applications. For instance, Greeneye Technology's AI-enabled precision spraying technology reduces herbicide usage significantly while enhancing weed control efficacy through machine learning and sensor data.

Market Segments

•Mobility: Mounted, Self-Propelled, Trailed

•Farm Size: Small-Sized Farms, Large-Sized Farms

•Application: Row Crops, Arboriculture, Viticulture, Horticulture, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the smart spraying technology market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance. The region benefits from extensive adoption of precision farming practices and government initiatives supporting agricultural technology advancements.

