Stationary Battery Storage Market Is Projected To Grow At A 23.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stationary battery storage systems play a crucial role in storing electrical energy and releasing it as needed to support various static or fixed applications. These systems are integral to advancing towards a sustainable, reliable, and flexible energy infrastructure, aiding in grid management, renewable energy integration, and providing backup power across multiple sectors.

Market Size and Growth

The stationary battery storage market is set to grow significantly, increasing from $37.06 billion in 2023 to $46.48 billion in 2024, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4%. The market's rapid expansion in recent years can be attributed to factors such as grid stability, government policies promoting renewable energy, electrification of transportation, and the development of microgrids.

Anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, the market is projected to reach $107.58 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 23.3%. This growth is driven by initiatives in grid modernization, evolving utility business models, residential energy management, and efforts towards climate resilience.

Drivers of Market Growth

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is a significant driver for the stationary battery storage market. EVs, powered by rechargeable batteries, contribute to the demand for stationary storage solutions to repurpose batteries, manage short-term grid storage needs, and ensure sufficient energy capacity.

For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, global electric vehicle sales nearly doubled to 6.6 million in 2021, indicating a growing market that stationary battery storage systems can support.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like Tesla Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and LG Chem Ltd. are leading players in the stationary battery storage market. These companies focus on advancing technologies such as Rimac Energy, which enhances efficiency and reduces system footprints significantly compared to traditional solutions.

Rimac Energy, launched by Rimac Technology in May 2023, exemplifies this advancement by offering up to 50% lower energy losses and a 40% smaller footprint, leveraging expertise from electric vehicle technology to redefine stationary energy storage systems.

Segments

• Type of Energy Storage: Hydrogen And Ammonia Storage, Gravitational Energy Storage, Compressed Air Energy Storage, Liquid Air Storage, Thermal Energy Storage

• Battery Type: Lithium Ion, Sodium Sulphur, Lead Acid, Flow Battery, Other Batteries

• Application: Grid Services, Behind The Meter, Off Grid

Regional Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Emerging

North America held the largest share of the stationary battery storage market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and substantial investments in energy infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing industrialization and adoption of renewable energy solutions.

