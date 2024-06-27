Patient Lateral Transfer Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $6.43 Billion by 2028

Patient Lateral Transfer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patient lateral transfer market has seen robust growth in recent years, driven by the increasing emphasis on healthcare worker safety and the rising aging population. According to recent market analysis, the market size is projected to grow from $4.09 billion in 2023 to $4.49 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during this period. This growth trajectory is underpinned by several factors, including the escalating healthcare expenditure, prevalence of chronic diseases, and the healthcare industry's focus on reducing hospital-acquired infections.

Rising Demand for Bariatric Transfer Solutions Drives Market Growth

The forecast period anticipates even stronger growth, with the patient lateral transfer market expected to expand to $6.43 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%. This growth will be fueled by increasing demands for specialized solutions such as bariatric transfer aids, alongside the global aging population's continued expansion and the proliferation of ambulatory care services. Collaboration for product innovation among industry players is also set to play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., and Medline Industries Inc. are at the forefront of developing innovative products in the patient lateral transfer market. For instance, Sage Products LLC introduced the Multi-Position Mobile Air Transfer System (MATS) in March 2022, designed to facilitate safer and more efficient patient transfers in healthcare settings.

Segments

• Product Type: Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattress, Sliding Sheets, Accessories

• Usage Type: Single Patient Use, Reusable

• End-User: Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Other End-Users

North America Leads the Market

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the patient lateral transfer market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of innovative medical technologies. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

