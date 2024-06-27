Static Analysis Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Static Analysis Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global static analysis market is projected to grow from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.59 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 17.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing software complexity, stringent regulatory standards, shift left in software development, integration with development environments, and proliferation of open-source software. The market is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years, reaching $2.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. This growth is driven by the adoption of DevOps practices, increased emphasis on software security, rapid growth in IoT development, AI and machine learning integration, compliance with privacy regulations, and shift to microservices architecture.

Rising Number of Cyber Threats Propelling Market Growth

The rising number of cyber threats is a significant driver for the static analysis market. Cyber threats pose risks to computer systems, networks, data, and digital infrastructure. Static analysis plays a crucial role in identifying vulnerabilities in source code before software deployment, thus mitigating potential cyber attacks. For instance, according to the Australian Cyber Security Center, cybercrime reports increased by 13% in 2022, highlighting the growing importance of cybersecurity measures like static analysis.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Synopsys Inc., and Fortinet Inc. are innovating new technological solutions to enhance software security and profitability in the market. For example, Code Intelligence GmbH introduced CI Spark, a novel software security testing solution powered by large language models (LLMs) and AI. CI Spark automates security testing processes, significantly reducing testing time and improving efficiency.

Major Trends in the Forecast Period

Major trends in the static analysis market include collaborative development and code reviews, shift from on-premises to cloud-based solutions, compliance and standards adherence, growing cybersecurity concerns, and a focus on security vulnerability detection.

Segments:

• Component: Software, Services, Consulting, Support And Maintenance, Training And Education

• Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• End User: Information Technology And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Retail, Government And Defense, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the static analysis market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Static Analysis Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Static Analysis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on static analysis market size, static analysis market drivers and trends, static analysis market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The static analysis market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

