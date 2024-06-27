Global Vascular Closure Devices Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Vascular Closure Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vascular closure devices market is projected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2023 to $1.53 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is anticipated to reach $1.97 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in minimally invasive procedures and a growing preference for outpatient care.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Drives Market Growth

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is a key factor propelling the growth of the vascular closure devices market. These devices play a crucial role in accelerating patient recovery times and reducing complications associated with traditional surgical approaches. With a rising number of catheterization lab procedures and a demographic shift towards outpatient settings, there is a growing demand for efficient closure solutions at vascular access sites.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Medtronic PLC are focusing on innovation to enhance device efficacy and patient outcomes. For example, Medtronic's AZUR Vascular Plug, designed for peripheral vascular embolization, illustrates the industry's commitment to technological advancement and improved patient care.

In a strategic move, Terumo Medical Corporation launched the AZUR Vascular Plug in 2021, a self-expanding nitinol wire mesh device designed to occlude arteries up to 8 mm in diameter. This innovation underscores Terumo's dedication to expanding its product portfolio and meeting clinical needs in peripheral vascular procedures.

Segments

The vascular closure devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Passive Approximators, Active Approximators, External Hemostatic Devices

2) By Access: Femoral Access, Radial Access

3) By End User: Acute Care Facilities, Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the vascular closure devices market in 2023, driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, propelled by increasing healthcare expenditure and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

