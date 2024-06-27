North America The Largest Region In The Radiation Curable Coatings Market in 2023

Radiation Curable Coatings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global radiation curable coatings market is projected to grow from $7.67 billion in 2023 to $8.21 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $10.25 billion by 2028, driven by continued regulatory emphasis on VOC reduction, expansion of high-performance coatings, and increased adoption in the packaging industry.

Growing Automotive Industry Fuels Market Growth

The growing automotive industry is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the radiation curable coatings market. Radiation-curable coatings provide fast-curing, durable finishes, enhancing efficiency and environmental sustainability in the coating process. For instance, in May 2023, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), globally, 85.4 million motor vehicles were produced in 2022, an increase of 5.7% compared to 2021. Therefore, the growing automotive industry is driving the growth of the radiation-curable coatings market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global radiation curable coatings market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13523&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the radiation curable coatings market include BASF SE, Bayer Material Science AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Evonik Industries AG, and Covestro AG. These companies focus on developing innovative coatings to address high customer demand. For example, Evonik Industries launched TEGO Rad 2330, a highly cross-linkable additive for radiation-curing coatings and inks, in October 2023. This product offers benefits such as wetting, anti-crater properties, low foaming, and compatibility with traditional and UV-LED curing methods.

Segments:

• By Type: UV Curable Coatings, EB Curable Coatings

• By Function: Scratch-Resistant, UV Protection, Chemical Resistant, High-Gloss, Matte and Satin • By Application: Paper and Film coatings, Printing Inks, Wood, Plastics, Electronic Products, Other Applications

• By End Use: Wood Coatings, Metal Coatings, Plastic Coatings, Printed Materials, Electronic Components, Optical Coatings, Automotive Coatings, Aerospace Coatings, Other End User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest-Growing

North America was the largest region in the radiation curable coatings market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

