Torque Vectoring Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The torque vectoring market has experienced rapid growth, with projections indicating substantial expansion in the coming years. Starting from $9.17 billion in 2023, the market is expected to grow to $10.76 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 17.4%. This growth can be attributed to enhanced traction, improved stability, safety enhancements, and heightened consumer demand for superior driving dynamics and fuel efficiency.

Rapid Growth Driven by Technological Advancements

The torque vectoring market is poised to continue its upward trajectory, reaching an estimated $19.32 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, urban mobility solutions, regulatory compliance, and the integration of cybersecurity measures. The rise of rear-wheel torque vectoring systems is also expected to drive market expansion during this period.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH and Tesla Inc. are actively innovating in the torque vectoring market. They focus on developing advanced sensor technologies for precise torque distribution and integrating AI-based algorithms to optimize vehicle stability and performance.

In a notable development, Volkswagen AG introduced the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system with rear-axle torque vectoring, featuring a sophisticated rear differential with multi-plate clutches capable of directing up to 100% of rear torque to individual wheels. This system enhances cornering performance and stability, showcasing the industry's commitment to innovation.

Market Segments

The torque vectoring market is segmented based on:

•Clutch Actuation Type: Hydraulic Clutch, Electronic Clutch

•Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Car

•Propulsion: Front Wheel Drive (FWD), Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), All Wheel Drive (AWD) or Four Wheel Drive (4WD)

•Technology: Active Torque Vectoring System (ATVS), Passive Torque Vectoring System (PTVS)

Regional Insights: Europe Poised for Rapid Growth

North America led the torque vectoring market in 2023, driven by widespread adoption of advanced automotive technologies. However, Europe is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by stringent emission regulations and increasing investments in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Torque Vectoring Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Torque Vectoring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on torque vectoring market size, torque vectoring market drivers and trends, torque vectoring market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The torque vectoring market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

